UrduPoint.com

AD Ports Receives Pharma Storage, Distribution Accreditation Against Global Standards

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

AD Ports receives pharma storage, distribution accreditation against global standards

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) Abu Dhabi Ports’ Logistics, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, has been awarded the Good Distribution Practice (GDP) accreditation by Bureau Veritas, one of the world’s leading testing, inspection, and certification bodies.

The award certified AD Ports’ advanced pharmaceutical cold and ultra-cold storage facility in the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) and its related logistical services, against both European Union and World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, thus solidifying its position as a global leader in the field of handling and storage of pharmaceutical products and vaccines across all temperature ranges.

The announcement marks the first instance a UAE organisation has secured accreditation for both standards and is one of the few in the middle East to hold that distinction.

The GDP accreditation certifies that all required measures designed to safeguard product quality and reduce risk have been implemented and are being followed along the entire pharma cold and non-cold chain journey. Ultimately, adherence to such high standards ensures customers that pharmaceutical products they receive through the healthcare vertical of Abu Dhabi Ports Logistics can maintain their quality and efficacy.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said, "Today’s announcement represents an important building block in helping realise our Government’s vision of making Abu Dhabi a major global healthcare and life sciences hub. We now hold the distinction as being the first healthcare organisation in the UAE to be GDP certified against the EU and WHO standards for pharmaceutical and medical supply distribution, and one of the few in the Middle East to hold both.

"Rather than resting on our laurels, we aim to continue elevating our healthcare logistics and pharma cold and non-cold chain service capabilities to new heights and to continue supporting the growth of Abu Dhabi’s and the UAE’s fast-developing healthcare sector. In addition, we will continue to leverage our healthcare logistics capacities to support the nation’s pivotal role in the global effort against the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the founding members of the HOPE Consortium."

From his side, Robert Sutton, Head of Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, "Securing the Good Distribution Practice accreditation from Bureau Veritas is a very unique accomplishment in the healthcare and pharma cold and non-cold chain logistics space, and serves as a testament to our team’s commitment to business excellence and customer care. The accreditation allows us to serve our customers against both the EU and the WHO standards simultaneously, which opens up a new and broad set of global market opportunities for AD Ports Group, our partners and our customers in the healthcare sector.

"Customers utilising our state-of-the-art healthcare facility in KIZAD, in conjunction with our specialised transportation services provided by MICCO, can rest assured that their pharma products will retain their integrity and effectiveness through our cold chain, and right to the final mile. Securing this important accreditation further enhances our competitive advantage and boosts our position as one the key players in the healthcare logistics industry not only in the region but throughout the globe as well."

Related Topics

World Business European Union UAE Abu Dhabi Middle East Hub Market All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

National Centre of Meteorology participates in WET ..

National Centre of Meteorology participates in WETEX 2021

30 minutes ago
 SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable ..

SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable registered entities to list sh ..

1 hour ago
 National U19 Championship and Cup details announce ..

National U19 Championship and Cup details announced

2 hours ago
 44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in Septembe ..

Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in September

1 hour ago
 Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: A ..

Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: ACS South Punjab

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.