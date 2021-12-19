UrduPoint.com

ADAA Becomes First Government Entity To Migrate Its Data Centre To G42 Cloud

19th December 2021

ADAA becomes first government entity to migrate its data centre to G42 Cloud

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) has become the first government entity to move its data centre to the G42 Cloud and expand its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its digital operations.

The move is in line with the emirate’s leadership directives to achieve the highest levels of integrity and continuously improve best governance practices.

In moving to G42 Cloud, the Authority partnered with G42, an Abu Dhabi-based AI and cloud computing company.

Under the partnership, the Authority will use advanced cloud computing and artificial intelligence to support the implementation of best governance practices and introduce new monitoring technologies, as the G42 cloud will enable the Authority applications to be integrated with G42 AI tools, which will enhance Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness in global Governance indexes.

"This shift is in line with our government's mandate for digital transformation, which reflects our leadership’s foresight in mapping the future of the government sector to successfully anticipate and navigate global challenges that require change. We are empowered to implement digital systems and protocols, in accordance to the best international standards," explained Haifa Al Blooshi, ADAA’s Director of Information Technology.

This transformation is designed to improve organisational performance and reduce financial and operational costs by adopting cloud technology, while promoting IT infrastructure maintenance and operation savings. This will also lead to improved operational flexibility, allowing the Authority to expand its service without limitation to hardware availability, and it will also promote information security and support the development of national cadres in the field of cloud computing.

The agreement also supports rapid digital transformation across the Abu Dhabi government and empowers the Authority to achieve its new strategy goals of improving the safeguarding of public funds, elevating the principles of accountability and integrity, and achieving optimum operational efficiencies.

ADAA’s approach to digital transformation further expands its strategy to ensure business continuity and showcases the Authority’s drive to spearhead change to ensure a safer and more prosperous future.

