ADAFSA carries out 5,190 inspection visits to Abu Dhabi food facilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, has carried out 5,190 inspection visits to the emirate’s food facilities since the beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan.

This comes within efforts made by ADAFSA to improve food safety standards in the emirate, and to ensure compliance of food facilities with hygiene requirements and precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The inspection visits aimed at monitoring and correcting wrong practices according to approved procedures, to ensure applying the highest food safety standards in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, thus achieving the well-being and safety of community members.

The inspection visits resulted in ensuring compliance of 4,860 facilities with food safety requirements.

In addition, 330 administrative actions were taken against facilities failed to comply with guidelines and requirements. Targeting restaurants, groceries and other food-related facilities, ADAFSA’s inspections resulted in issuing 252 final warnings, 21 notices, 50 warnings, and 7 violations.

ADAFSA’s inspection efforts covered food warehouses, distribution centres, suppliers and retail stores, to ensure that those facilities are able to meet consumers’ needs of food while applying the best food safety standards.

The authority has urged consumers to report any violations they detect in any food facility by contacting Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on 800555.