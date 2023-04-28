ADAFSA celebrates World Veterinary Day 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) celebrated the World Veterinary Day 2023, which falls on the last Saturday of April every year.

ADAFSA held an event to showcase the role of veterinary medicine and celebrate national veterinary cadres, under the slogan "Promoting diversity, equity and inclusiveness in the veterinary profession".

Mariam Hareb Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority for Operational Affairs, emphasised ADAFSA's commitment to using all resources to improve veterinary services' efficiency and empower the workforce in this critical field. To achieve this, ADAFSA provides cutting-edge tools and specialised training aligned with the latest global advancements in veterinary medicine. Moreover, ADAFSA encourages participation in local, regional, and international conferences and events related to veterinary medicine and motivates experts to engage in scientific research that enhances the technical and scientific capabilities of veterinary professionals.

During the celebration, Al Suwaidi highlighted the support given by ADAFSA to the Veterinary Science Programme, which is being implemented at the Higher Colleges of Technology. This programme is the first of its kind in the field of veterinary sciences in the UAE and combines both theoretical and practical skills, providing graduates with the necessary knowledge and expertise to practice veterinary professions.

She emphasised that ADAFSA's support also extends to the veterinary programme offered by the UAE University to students at the College of Veterinary Medicine, with the aim of encouraging interest in this important field and meeting the growing demand for veterinary services in the country.

The Deputy Director-General praised the tireless efforts of ADAFSA's veterinarians and the important role they play in achieving the Authority's goals of safeguarding animal and human health, enhancing the biosecurity system, and promoting animal welfare in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. She also emphasised the importance of veterinary medicine as a high-value speciality, which ADAFSA considers to be a top priority.

Within its cadres, the Authority boasts a remarkable group of 104 veterinary doctors and technicians, including 16 Emirati professionals, who play a crucial role in executing various activities such as identification and immunisation campaigns, examination and treatment services, as well as managing animal diseases and addressing emergencies related to infectious and common epidemic diseases.

Their expertise serves as a foundation for the success of these endeavours.

ADAFSA is gearing up for the fourteenth year of its livestock immunisation campaigns, set to take place in 2022-2023. The thirteenth immunisation campaign against epidemic diseases affecting livestock was successfully carried out by ADAFSA during 2021-2022, with a total of 3,272,894 head of livestock immunised against foot-and-mouth disease for sheep, goats, and cows. Additionally, 979,772 head of sheep and goats received immunisation against PPR, while 1,410,113 goats were immunised against pneumonia.

The Authority places great importance on the development and sustainability of animal wealth and the enhancement of the biosecurity system, as it is a key strategic priority. To ensure sustainable development and bolster the food and biosecurity system, ADAFSA is committed to upgrading the animal wealth and livestock production sector. Livestock breeders in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi benefit from a range of veterinary services provided by ADAFSA. Last year, it carried out the identification of 995,772 million head of livestock, 59,534 examination and treatment services, and received 8,384 requests for the spraying of animals.

ADAFSA is also taking measures to test the readiness and effectiveness of coordination between various authorities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi for dealing with infectious and common epidemic emergencies affecting livestock. To this end, simulation exercises are being implemented, and the Authority is developing procedures for dealing with such emergencies. Seven detailed plans have been created for procedures dealing with infectious and common epidemic emergencies in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. These plans include middle East Respiratory Syndrome, PPR, Foot and Mouth Disease, Rift Valley Fever, Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever, Avian Influenza and Coal Fever.

Globally, the Authority launched the first edition of the Colour Atlas of Camel Surgical Affections, which has been recognised by the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE). This atlas is the first of its kind in the world for one-humped dromedary camels and serves as a valuable resource for veterinarians and researchers worldwide.