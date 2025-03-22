ADAFSA Champions Water Conservation On World Water Day 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) reaffirmed its commitment to conserving water resources as a cornerstone for ensuring the sustainability of the agricultural sector and safeguarding natural resources for future generations.
Recognising challenges such as renewable water scarcity, high salinity, and declining groundwater levels, ADAFSA continues to implement innovative solutions and initiatives to optimise water usage and prevent waste in agriculture.
Marking World Water Day 2025, celebrated annually on 22nd March under the theme “Glacier Preservation”, ADAFSA highlighted its intensified efforts to rationalise water consumption in agriculture. These efforts focus on encouraging farmers to adopt efficient practices, such as regular maintenance of irrigation systems, replacing traditional irrigation methods with modern technologies, and enhancing agricultural practices through targeted awareness and extension programmes. These initiatives aim to drive sustainable agricultural growth while protecting water resources.
ADAFSA is at the forefront of several groundbreaking projects to optimise water resources, raise awareness about best agricultural practices, and improve irrigation efficiency using modern technologies. The authority collaborates with farm owners and relevant entities to enhance water resource efficiency in the agricultural sector and explore alternative sources to ensure sustainability and increased productivity.
One of the most notable projects is the distribution of recycled water to farms. In partnership with its strategic partners, ADAFSA has connected over 1,600 farms in Abu Dhabi to recycled water networks as part of a broader plan to promote the use of recycled water for irrigation.
ADAFSA is also advancing the use of modern irrigation technologies, such as hydroponics, vertical farming, and smart irrigation systems, to improve productivity and reduce water consumption. Additionally, the authority is developing the “Electronic Irrigation Calculator” – a system that helps farm owners calculate crop water requirements based on local weather conditions in specific regions. This system will soon be available to all farmers.
Furthermore, ADAFSA provides irrigation water through collective irrigation stations to approximately 6,660 farms across Abu Dhabi, ensuring equitable distribution based on available water resources at each station. The authority is actively expanding its reliance on non-traditional water sources, especially for farms facing groundwater depletion, and is adopting global best practices in agriculture to conserve water and other natural resources. To date, 1,534 farms have been awarded the Abu Dhabi Good Agricultural Practices (AD GAP) certification, part of the Global Good Agricultural Practices (Global GAP) standards.
ADAFSA has prioritised educating farmers about proper water consumption practices, organising 11 awareness campaigns in 2024. These campaigns focused on guiding farmers towards adopting best irrigation practices, such as regular maintenance of irrigation networks, using modern irrigation systems tailored to crops, watering at optimal times, and adhering to approved water allocations for each crop. Farmers were also encouraged to utilise innovative technologies to accurately assess crop water requirements, including hydroponic systems, known for their high water efficiency.
