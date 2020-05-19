UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADAFSA Continues Food Shipment Inspections At Border-crossing Points

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:15 PM

ADAFSA continues food shipment inspections at border-crossing points

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, has said that it continues to carry out food shipment inspections at border-crossing points in Abu Dhabi.

In a statement on Monday, the authority said inspection efforts are conducted for all food shipments imported to the emirate's ports, as well as transit shipments. ADAFSA noted that physical, sensory and laboratory tests are undertaken to ensure the shipments’ safety and compliance with the approved standards.

"This comes in line with ADAFSA's keenness on maintaining food import flow to Abu Dhabi’s markets, and to ensure smooth flow of imported foodstuffs across the emirate's sea, air and land ports under the current circumstances," the statement added.

In March and April 2020, ADAFSA inspected 10,486 food shipments received at Abu Dhabi’s borders, involving over 262,000 tonnes of various foodstuffs.

In addition to ensuring compliance of imported foods with standards, regulations and laws issued by the competent authorities, ADAFSA is working on implementing the best food safety practices by using the newest techniques and following-up the world's relevant developments.

To ensure the health and safety of imported foods, and to prevent the entry of prohibited foodstuffs, or that endangering consumer’s health and safety or may endanger public health, ADAFSA noted that it also applies a risk-based approach for the control of imported foods across the emirate's borders.

ADAFSA’s inspection teams verify the official documents and certificates of imported food shipments at Border-Crossing Points, to ensure their validity, conduct a risk-based inspection for imported food products, and ensure compliance of all food consignments with quality and safety requirements and UAE standards.

Related Topics

World Import Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi March April May 2020 Market All Best

Recent Stories

Lin Dan v Lee Chong Wei: how badminton's great riv ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistani student defends PhD thesis via video con ..

10 minutes ago

Afghan Intelligence officials killed in Taliban ca ..

20 minutes ago

TECNO’s “Double Your Happiness” Online Lucky ..

25 minutes ago

Four Dead, 23 Injured After Earthquake Hits Southw ..

15 minutes ago

European auto market plunges 76.3 pct in April: Au ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.