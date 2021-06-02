ADAFSA discusses cooperation with Bangladesh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), discussed, with Mohammad Abu Zafar, Bangladeshi Ambassador to the UAE, ways of strengthening their cooperation in the agriculture and food sectors.

Al Ameri praised the strong relations between the UAE and Bangladesh, adding that the meeting discussed ways of strengthening their cooperation in the agriculture and food sectors, as well as the establishment of a partnership that will meet the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership to develop the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Abu Zafar highlighted his country’s keenness to reinforce its relations with the UAE and boost their overall cooperation, lauding the ADAFSA’s role in achieving agricultural sustainability and advancing the national food security system.

Bangladesh aims to increase its food exports to the UAE and benefit from their distinguished ties, he added, noting that Bangladesh’s food and agricultural industries are witnessing continued development.