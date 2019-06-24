ADAFSA emphasises need for livestock breeders to implement biosecurity requirements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, stressed the need for livestock breeders to implement biosecurity requirements across Abu Dhabi's farms to ensure public health in the emirate, prevent zoonotic diseases, and achieve sustainable development in the livestock sector.

The ADAFSA clarified that zoonotic diseases are those that can be transmitted directly to humans who come into contact with the secretions of infected animals or who eat their products. They also can be transmitted indirectly by vectors such as mosquitoes, lice and rodents. The authority noted that persons who come in direct contact with infected animals or infectious agents are more vulnerable to zoonotic diseases.

To avoid zoonotic diseases, the authority affirmed the need to take care of the health of animals and precautionary measures while handling infected animals, sterilise tools and equipment used on animals, implement biosecurity requirements, apply food safety practices, and to keep the hands washed at all times.

Ticks are important biological vectors of some zoonotic diseases, including the Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever and the Nairobi sheep disease. In animals, ticks are the source of some types of blood parasites, such as theileria and babesia, as they transmit diseases to animals or humans through their bites.

The ADAFSA further stressed that livestock breeders have to comply with its prevention programmes, such as animal vaccination programmes, the programme dedicated to controlling external parasites, and quarantining and examining of new animals before introducing them to the farm's herds. In addition, animals breeders should separate sick animals from the others, contact the nearest government veterinary clinic in case of an animal suspected to be infected with a contagious disease or abnormal cattle mortality, commit to instructions and directions of the vet, and dispose of dead animals appropriately by contacting the waste collection company in the farm's area.

The authority also warned against drinking milk without boiling, particularly camel milk, eating undercooked meat and fish, and slaughtering animals outside slaughterhouses.

The ADAFSA annually conducts surveys to monitor infectious diseases, assess the epidemiological status of endemic and emerging diseases, and identify the causes of animal mortality. The authority also issues the veterinary certification of freedom from diseases for exported animals to control and eliminate epidemics.