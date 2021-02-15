ADAFSA, FAO sign two cooperation agreements on biosecurity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) signed two cooperation agreements with the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to ensure sustainable development and biosecurity for Abu Dhabi's food and agriculture sectors.

The agreements were signed via video conference in the presence of Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, by Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of ADAFSA, and Dr. Dino Francescutti, Coordinator of the Sub-Regional Office of the FAO in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Yemen.

During the signing, Mariam Almheiri said, "The two agreements provide steppingstone for cultivating further cooperation between the FAO and the UAE in comprehensive agricultural planning and biosecurity, to ensure the sustainability of the national food security sector, utilising the latest state-of-the-art technology."

The minister highlighted the UAE's plan on the development of its local food production, as part of the country’s efforts to meet its obligations toward the UN Sustainable Development Goal 2 - Zero Hunger, citing 19 projects and initiatives the UAE is working on in collaboration with the Sub-Regional Office of the FAO in GCC States and Yemen.

Dr. Francescutti affirmed the FAO's commitment to providing technical support to reinforce the food production system of the UAE and the rest of the region, as well as to encourage innovation and technology, in line with the UAE’s pioneering regional role in this regard.

He noted that the agreement will help consolidate the partnership between the UAE and the FAO and support sustainable development efforts, both locally and regionally.

Saeed Al Ameri said that ADAFSA adopts advanced scientific methods to manage the agricultural sector in Abu Dhabi, and address the challenges facing the sector and ensure its stability.

He also commended the long-term relationship with the FAO, noting that the signing of the agreements is a new step toward promoting mutual cooperation, to achieve the strategic goals of both sides.

The first cooperation agreement aims to strengthen sustainable development in the agricultural sector and draft a comprehensive plan for a sustainable agriculture sector in Abu Dhabi. The second seeks to prepare a comprehensive system for ensuring biosecurity at the food and agriculture sectors.