UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADAFSA Issues Two Resolutions On Violations And Fines

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:15 PM

ADAFSA issues two resolutions on violations and fines

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued two resolutions on the schedule of administrative violations and fines and the reconciliation and grievance regulation for administrative fines of food and agricultural facilities, agricultural and livestock farms, and ranches in Abu Dhabi.

The resolutions aim to improve related working systems, adopt the best standards and achieve sustainable development in the areas of food safety and vegetable and livestock health, which will help achieve food security and ensure the ideal utilisation of natural resources.

Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of ADAFSA, stressed that the resolutions will enable ADAFSA to better monitor all stages of the food chain from the farm to the dining table, as well as reinforce its regulatory role and support inspections of agricultural facilities.

Both resolutions include flexible legal text, underscoring the authority’s keenness to establish practical partnerships and produce and circulate food according to the highest standards, he added, noting that the purpose of the resolutions is to ensure the adherence of establishments to applicable requirements, guarantee the sustainability of the agricultural sector and enhance the emirate’s food safety.

Resolution No. (3) for 2021 on the schedule of administrative violations and fines will come into force on the day after its publication in the official gazette.

The violations and fines covered by the resolution include 150 violations related to food and agricultural activities and animal welfare requirements.

The general violations list comprises 16 violations, including those related to practising commercial, industrial or professional activities in agriculture and food. The second category includes 22 violations covering the two categories of health and hygiene, and the infrastructure and equipment of food facilities.

The third category includes 45 violations divided into two types, which are plant production and agricultural input supply, while the fourth category covers livestock and veterinary facilities. Other violations include beekeeping and honey production.

Meanwhile, Resolution No. (4) for 2021 on reconciliation and grievance procedures for administrative fines regulates reconciliation procedures and stipulates a 25 percent reduction in the value of fines if cases are resolved within 60 days.

Related Topics

Resolution Agriculture Abu Dhabi Salem All From Best

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Iraq over Hussein Ho ..

1 minute ago

Dubai College of Tourism introduces new pathway to ..

1 minute ago

Rare art piece to go on display at Alhamra today

3 minutes ago

New Khan Punjab Open Tennis Championship reaches s ..

3 minutes ago

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram calls for global solidari ..

3 minutes ago

One killed, 3 injured in road accidents

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.