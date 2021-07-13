ADAFSA issues two resolutions on violations and fines

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued two resolutions on the schedule of administrative violations and fines and the reconciliation and grievance regulation for administrative fines of food and agricultural facilities, agricultural and livestock farms, and ranches in Abu Dhabi.

The resolutions aim to improve related working systems, adopt the best standards and achieve sustainable development in the areas of food safety and vegetable and livestock health, which will help achieve food security and ensure the ideal utilisation of natural resources.

Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of ADAFSA, stressed that the resolutions will enable ADAFSA to better monitor all stages of the food chain from the farm to the dining table, as well as reinforce its regulatory role and support inspections of agricultural facilities.

Both resolutions include flexible legal text, underscoring the authority’s keenness to establish practical partnerships and produce and circulate food according to the highest standards, he added, noting that the purpose of the resolutions is to ensure the adherence of establishments to applicable requirements, guarantee the sustainability of the agricultural sector and enhance the emirate’s food safety.

Resolution No. (3) for 2021 on the schedule of administrative violations and fines will come into force on the day after its publication in the official gazette.

The violations and fines covered by the resolution include 150 violations related to food and agricultural activities and animal welfare requirements.

The general violations list comprises 16 violations, including those related to practising commercial, industrial or professional activities in agriculture and food. The second category includes 22 violations covering the two categories of health and hygiene, and the infrastructure and equipment of food facilities.

The third category includes 45 violations divided into two types, which are plant production and agricultural input supply, while the fourth category covers livestock and veterinary facilities. Other violations include beekeeping and honey production.

Meanwhile, Resolution No. (4) for 2021 on reconciliation and grievance procedures for administrative fines regulates reconciliation procedures and stipulates a 25 percent reduction in the value of fines if cases are resolved within 60 days.