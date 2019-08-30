ADAFSA launches 11th vaccination campaign

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, has launched the 11th annual vaccination campaign for 2019-2020 against diseases affecting animals in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, has launched the 11th annual vaccination campaign for 2019-2020 against diseases affecting animals in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The campaign comes as part of ADAFSA's great support for livestock breeders in the emirate to promote the best practices related to animal farming. It aims to enhance and ensure the effectiveness of the biosecurity system in preventing animal and plant pests and diseases by developing effective programmes and supervising their implementation in coordination with the competent authorities.

In this regard, ADAFSA's Spokesperson, Thamer Rashed Al Qasemi, revealed stages of implementing the campaign until its end in April 2020.

He noted the campaign has four stages, the first one is to administer the first vaccination dose to sheep and goats against Peste des Petits Ruminants, PPR, while the second stage targets vaccinating cows, sheep and goats against Foot and Mouth disease, FMD, as well as vaccinating goats against crystalline inflammation.

"The third stage will see the second vaccination dose against PPR, while the fourth stage includes the second vaccination dose against FMD," Al Qasemi added.

According to Al Qasemi, the campaign precedes seasons that witness the emergence and proliferation of the most common and dangerous diseases on animal health," he clarified.

"The aim of the campaign is to protect livestock from epidemic diseases by reducing the outbreak of infections, increasing animal's immunity, decreasing the use of veterinary medicines, eradicating animal diseases, preserving animal resources, and increasing the economic return to livestock breeders," he clarified.

Al Qasemi stressed the importance of vaccinating livestock according to the vaccination programme approved by ADAFSA, to protect animals from epidemic diseases.

ADAFSA's Spokesperson also called on livestock breeders to co-operate with ADAFSA's veterinary staff by providing the necessary workers and preparing animals for the vaccination process before the veterinarian's visit to the farm. This decreases the exhaustion of animals and helps the authority's staff accomplish their tasks and offer the best services.

"In line with the national plan for animal health 2015-2025, over three million head of livestock will be given vaccinations against the targeted diseases," Al Qasemi said.

Since its launch in 2009, ADAFSA's vaccination campaign contributed significantly to eradicating smallpox and decreasing seasonal diseases that can infect animals. Furthermore, some 57 million doses have been given to livestock in Abu Dhabi against various diseases.