ADAFSA Launches Annual Inspection, Awareness Campaign For Ramadan
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 04:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has launched its annual inspection and awareness campaign targeting food establishments in preparation for the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The campaign aims to ensure the availability of safe and high-quality food for the community while promoting food waste reduction.
As part of the initiative, inspection teams will conduct field visits to food establishments, storage facilities, distribution centres, restaurants, and supermarkets. The focus will be on identifying food safety violations and promoting best practices among workers to ensure the highest standards of food hygiene and safety during Ramadan. ADAFSA inspectors will educate food handlers on proper food storage techniques and the importance of maintaining hygiene in food preparation and serving areas.
Additionally, the Ramadan campaign includes public awareness initiatives highlighting the importance of reducing food waste and smart shopping practices.
The campaign will feature guidelines, tips, and interactive competitions through ADAFSA’s social media platforms, encouraging the adoption of healthy food-handling practices.
To foster community engagement, ADAFSA will organise a series of social initiatives, including an Iftar meal distribution for those in need and a special event marking Zayed Humanitarian Day. The event, titled “Honouring Pioneers of Goodness”, will recognise the contributions of ADAFSA employees and volunteers who have actively participated in the authority’s charitable and community initiatives.
ADAFSA has urged the public to participate by reporting any food safety violations through the government contact centre’s toll-free number (800555), reaffirming its commitment to ensuring food safety and quality throughout Ramadan.
