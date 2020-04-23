ADAFSA launches campaign to educate public about best food practices

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) As part of its preparations for the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, has been carrying out intensive inspection campaigns targeting food facilities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

During the Holy Month, the ADAFSA will concentrate on inspecting food warehouses, distribution centres and retail stores, to ensure their readiness to fulfil the food needs of consumers according to the best food safety standards. In addition, the authority formed a team of inspectors to ensure the commitment of facilities to its food safety-related circulars, and to follow up the implementation of measures to combat COVID-19.

Furthermore, the ADAFSA noted that its inspection teams will tighten control over places for storing and displaying food to ensure the implementation of health and food safety standards in the food businesses. To get food handlers to assume responsibility and adhere to food safety practices and requirements, the inspectors will educate food workers over the best practices for ensuring food safety, including ways to store food properly and keep food preparation areas clean, the importance of maintaining personal hygiene, providing the necessary sanitisers in the facility, hand washing in designated places, wearing protective clothing such as headwear, masks and gloves, and shutting any openings in the doors and windows of food storage facilities.

Recently, the ADAFSA conducted over 21,000 inspection visits to the emirate’s food facilities, including restaurants, groceries and other food outlets. In addition to ensuring the compliance of 18,388 facilities with the necessary requirements, the inspection concluded with 106 notices, 458 warnings, 1,989 final warnings and 54 violations against facilities that failed to comply with food safety rules and requirements.

Apart from its control efforts, the ADAFSA revealed its intention to launch an awareness campaign to educate food workers and consumers about the needed guidelines in all stages of the food chain, from receiving and storing to preparing, cooking, preserving and serving food. In addition, they will be introduced to the potential risks resulting from using wrong practices while handling food within a facility.

The authority urged consumers to report any violations detected in any food facility by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on 800555.