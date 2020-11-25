UrduPoint.com
ADAFSA Launches First-ever Agricultural Registry Project In Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:45 PM

ADAFSA launches first-ever agricultural registry project in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, has launched the "Agricultural Registry" project to build an accurate and comprehensive database for the agricultural sector in the Abu Dhabi Emirate.

It will help estimate local production, update farm and farm owners’ data, and link such data directly to the databases of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority and Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

ADAFSA’s field teams have begun collecting data using GIS technology. Meanwhile, technical support teams are working on auditing and analysing data to come up with statistical indicators that shape the future of the agriculture sector in Abu Dhabi, develop plans to support its sustainability, achieve food security and enhance biosecurity systems.

In this regard, Mubarak Ali Al Qusaili Al Mansouri, Executive Director of Agricultural Affairs Sector at ADAFSA, said, "This is the first-ever agricultural registry in Abu Dhabi Emirate, which estimates production of conventional and commercial farms, as well as building an accurate and comprehensive database for Abu Dhabi’s agricultural sector."

Developing the registry requires conducting a comprehensive survey of the data of about 24,018 agricultural holdings alongside large-scale commercial in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, he stated.

According to Al Mansouri, the registry will provide information about farm owners and workers, general features of each holding, such as soil type, salinity and production volume, crop types cultivated in open-field or greenhouses throughout the season, negative practices that are harmful to natural resources, abandoned farms, and on-farm practices.

Furthermore, Al Mansouri noted the registry helps count number and types of planted trees, such as fruit, forest and palm trees, in addition to providing information about the production of fish and honeybee farms in Abu Dhabi.

He asserted that updating these statistical data regularly is aligned with Abu Dhabi government data management standards, and helps to determine the agricultural sector’s contribution to Abu Dhabi’s GDP, as well as formulating evidence-based comprehensive development plans according to future needs.

"The registry database will help to direct government support programmes to those entitled according to updated information, increasing agricultural-related investment opportunities, and monitoring the distribution of plant and animal production according to emirate agricultural areas. This will contribute to building farmers’ capacities, transferring successful farming experiences to low-productivity areas, enhancing agricultural marketing operations and improving farmers’ income," he clarified.

Al Mansouri urged the emirate’s farm owners to interact with ADAFSA’s field teams and provide them with the right information.

