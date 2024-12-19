ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – Moreeb Dune 2024

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 06:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) In a significant step to support local farmers, enhance food security, and promote agricultural sustainability, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has launched its inaugural Farmers’ Market at the Liwa International Festival – Moreeb Dune 2024.
The festival is being held from 13th December 2024 to 4th January 2025 in the iconic Moreeb Dune area in Al Dhafra.
The Farmers’ Market showcases a wide variety of locally produced items, including fresh vegetables, fruits, natural honey, and designated pens for full carcases of local lambs.
ADAFSA reaffirmed its commitment to continuously supporting farmers across Abu Dhabi by providing accessible marketing platforms that help improve their economic returns and enhance the sustainability of their operations.
The market is a vital initiative enabling farmers to sell their fresh produce directly to consumers, eliminating intermediaries. Organising the market at the Liwa International Festival underscores the importance of collaboration between governmental and community entities to position the local agricultural sector as a cornerstone of food security and sustainable development.
The Authority highlighted the significance of organising the Farmers’ Market within the festival, citing the event’s popularity and the increasing turnout from the public who enjoy the festival’s winter festivities, camping adventures, and heritage sports.
The market also meets the public’s demand for high-quality, locally produced food. It provides a unique opportunity for farmers to directly interact with consumers, share their success stories, and showcase their efforts to advance agricultural sustainability.
Farmers’ Markets organised by ADAFSA across different regions and times of the year play a vital role in bolstering food security by supporting local production and reducing reliance on imports. These markets also encourage sustainable agricultural practices and the adoption of modern technologies to enhance the quality of agricultural products and optimise the use of natural resources.
ADAFSA invites the public to visit the Farmers’ Market to enjoy a diverse selection of fresh, high-quality produce at competitive prices. By doing so, visitors can directly support local farmers, contribute to food security, and explore the inspiring success stories of the farmers through meaningful interaction.
