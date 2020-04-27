ADAFSA offers 142,000 services during Q1 of 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, executed 142,063 transactions for the public through its digital channels and customer service centres across the emirate of Abu Dhabi, during the first quarter of 2020.

The number of services conducted using the ADAFSA’s smart application and website reached 138,423, accounting for 97.4 percent of the total executed transactions, while some 3,640 face-to-face services were executed, thus reflecting the significant progress made by the authority in digitising and developing services.

The agriculture-related services accounted for 75 percent of the total services provided to customers during the first quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, some 21 percent of the services were provided to livestock breeders, and some 6,000 services of relevancy to food safety were provided to the public by over four percent.

The ADAFSA’s service system includes 19 food safety services, 15 agricultural-related services, and 15 services for the livestock sector in the emirate.

The ADAFSA has also announced that customers can apply for new nine e-services on its website, bringing the number of its e-services to 43.

The new services include an application for supplying fresh agricultural produce, issuing a farm data certificate, participating in livestock and fresh agricultural produce markets, an application for farm tillage services, an application for land levelling services, issuing a farm status report, an application for agricultural technical extension, registration in the Global GAB programme, and an application for transferring animal ownership.