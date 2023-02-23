UrduPoint.com

ADAFSA Qualifies 1,536 Farms For 'AD G.A.P.' Certificate

Published February 23, 2023

ADAFSA qualifies 1,536 farms for &#039;AD G.A.P.&#039; Certificate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) 1,536 farms have been certified by Abu Dhabi Good Agricultural Practices (AD G.A.P.), the local version of the Global Good Agricultural Practices Programme "GLOBALGAP", by the end of last year 2022.

751 farms (48.9 percent) are from Al Ain region followed by 521 farms (33.9 percent) from Al Dhafra region and 264 (17.2 percent) from Abu Dhabi region.

The qualified farms are granted ADG.A.P. Certificate, an internationally accredited certificate, which ensures added value to about 44 certified products from these farms. The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) exerts all efforts to implement Good Agricultural Practices to ensure food safety and security, sustainable environmental management and maintain the welfare of farms' workers.

All ADG.A.P. Certified farms receive advice and guidance from ADAFSA agriculture extension team which results in improved farm infrastructure including fruit and vegetable handling area, water reservoirs, plant protection products and other chemical storage facilities.

Moreover, farms' labours are trained in all technical aspects of crop production, including food and environmental safety, biosecurity, produce traceability, farm workers health and welfare.

ADAFSA also signed an agreement with GLOBALGAP whereby it is granted the right to issue ADG.A.P. Certificate, which is a national model that facilitates farmers to apply the international standards cost-effectively and in a manner that suits farming nature and conditions and agricultural sustainability requirements in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Accreditation Body audits, inspects and conducts evaluations on production processes and follows up on the practices applied in the farms of the emirate of Abu Dhabi and verifies its compliance with the general rules and standards of AD G.A.P. and then issues a certificate approved by GLOBALGAP Germany.

