ADAFSA, Rabdan Academy sign agreement to provide advisory services, developing training for Alternative National Service Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2021) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Authority has signed an agreement with Rabdan Academy aimed at providing advisory services and developing training for the Alternative National Service Programme.

This comes in line with the general framework developed by the National and Reserve Service Authority to ensure the preparation and training of alternative national service recruits on vital jobs needed by UAE entities during emergencies, crises and disasters, according to a clear and systematic method.

Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of ADAFSA, said that the agreement aims to enhance cooperation with Rabdan Academy in developing the training programme for the alternative national service and providing the necessary consultations in this regard, stressing the authority’s keenness to benefit from the Academy’s vast expertise in the fields of public safety and security, defense, emergency preparedness, and crisis management.

He added, "We at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority seek to ensure the level of readiness to deal with food crises by qualifying alternative national service recruits and training them to manage and operate vital food facilities in emergencies, crises and disasters to ensure the continuity of food supplies and achieve food security in all circumstances.

For his part, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, Dr. Faisal Obaid Al Ayyan, confirmed that signing the agreement with the authority comes within the academy’s strategic plan to provide the latest vocational development and training programmes for government institutions in Abu Dhabi in accordance with the highest levels of performance and best international government practices.

"Through this agreement, the Academy plays a key role in providing its advisory and training expertise," he said, adding that the aim is to improve training and qualifying members of the Alternative National Service Programme to achieve the desired goals, which has a vital and sustainable role in maintaining the safety, security and stability of food security in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

