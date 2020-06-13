ADAFSA, SCAD reveal 10% increase in broiler poultry meat production of commercial farms

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2020) In cooperation with the Statistics Centre − Abu Dhabi, SCAD, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, announced the results of the farm survey of 2019, covering all commercial farms in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The survey divided commercial farms by type of animals bred to cattle-breeding farms and those for rearing poultry of all kinds, broiler, layer and breeders’ farms.

Both sides are making efforts to provide comprehensive information on commercial farms’ statistics, such as the herd composition and movement, number of cattle, and accurate data on production quantity and value.

Mubarak Ali Al Mansouri, Acting Executive Director of ADAFSA’s Development Sector, said that the survey results showed an increase in poultry meat production recording 24,632 tonnes in 2019, increasing by 10 percent compared to 2018. He noted that poultry production’s value amounted to AED327.4 million, as the survey covered 11 broiler farms with a capacity of 3.6 million birds.

The survey showed an increase in the production of table eggs by 6.9 percent in layer poultry farms, producing 566.4 million eggs in 2019, compared to 2018, with a production value of AED208.8 million. The survey covered nine-layer poultry farms with a capacity of 3.5 million birds, Al Mansouri stated.

"The survey also covered 16 cattle farms for dairy production, with a capacity of 40,900 heads. The figures showed that the total number of cattle in these farms reached 30,000 heads in 2019, increasing by 12.6 percent compared to 2018. Meanwhile, new-born cattle reached 15,706 heads during 2019," he added.

Statistics indicated that the percentage of female cattle reached 94.8 percent out of the total number, while the percentage distribution of cattle numbers in commercial farms by age included 55.0 percent of cattle above 2 years, 26 percent of cattle aged 1 to 2 years, and 18.8 percent of cattle aged less than a year.

In addition, milk production amounted to 150,300 tonnes in 2019, worth AED319.4 million.

ADAFSA and SCAD have conducted a survey covering 216 animal production farms for small-scale producers in 2019. The number of these farms by type included 213 broiler poultry farms, which is 99 percent of the total number of small-scale producers’ farms, and three-layer poultry farms. Small-scale producers’ farms are known for low production volume compared to commercial farms, as their establishment requires prior authorisation from official authorities.

According to the survey, the amount of poultry meat in small-scale producers’ broiler farms reached 20,592 tonnes, while layer farms recorded 8.4 million eggs. The ADAFSA is monitoring the activity of commercial farms to support and improve their production volume, thus supporting local markets and enhancing food security in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

ADAFSA provides smart support to commercial farms and small-scale producers, by linking its support to farms’ production according to clear mechanisms and plans, thus improving the local product’s contribution to markets. Moreover, ADAFSA offers guidance to livestock breeders to help them find effective solutions for all challenges, thus realising sustainable development in the livestock sector and increasing its contribution to the food security system.

ADAFSA conducts technical and material support programmes targeting commercial and small-scale producers’ farms in the emirate, to improve productivity and ensure commitment to biosecurity requirements and best practices. The support includes providing extension services, technical advice and compound feed for farms.

Also, ADAFSA is promoting this sector by developing supportive legislation, preparing and implementing integrated plans and programmes, conducting the necessary studies and research, and contacting farm owners directly and constantly, to define their needs and discuss opportunities to increase their production.