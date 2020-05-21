ADAFSA stresses importance of slaughtering animals in abattoirs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 21st May 2020 (WAM) - The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) stressed the importance of slaughtering animals in abattoirs and avoid dealing with street butchers, to enhance the biosecurity system and maintain public health by preventing zoonotic diseases.

ADAFSA added that slaughtering animals in abattoirs promotes public health, as they include several features that make slaughtering inside them a necessity. These include reducing contamination when slaughtering, preparing carcasses for slaughtering in a clean and hygienic environment, veterinary examination before and after slaughter, providing qualified and licensed butcher, and disposing of slaughtered animals' residues safely, thus ensuring the implementation of biosecurity requirements.

Furthermore, ADAFSA indicated that veterinary examination in abattoirs help determining the validity of slaughtered animals for human consumption, monitoring and analyzing pathological lesions, identifying cases that require full or partial destruction, controlling meat-borne diseases (such as tapeworms) and many zoonoses, and detecting veterinary drug residues in meat and destroying the contaminated parts.

Moreover, slaughtering animals inside abattoirs is carried out in line with the Islamic teachings, including facing Quibla, invocation of Allah's name over the animal and right cutting for proper bleeding. Besides, veterinary tests help to detect poor bleeding which results from fever, which directly affects the validity of meat.

ADAFSA further affirmed that the emirate's livestock breeders have to implement biosecurity requirements and the precautionary measures within their farms, to prevent zoonoses, in addition to avoiding slaughter inside farms. The authority urged livestock breeders to contact the nearest government veterinary clinic in case of suspecting any animal infected with contagious disease or abnormal animal mortality. They also have to adhere to the vet's instructions and dispose of dead animals properly by contacting Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center – Tadweer.

According to ADAFSA, zoonoses can be transmitted from animals to humans directly by touching fluids and secretions of sick animals, or eating their products, or indirectly through vectors including mosquitoes, lice and rodents. The authority noted that people who are in direct contact with infected animals are more vulnerable to be infected with zoonoses.

ADAFSA clarified there are many ways to prevent zoonoses, including taking care of animal health, using personal protective equipment in farms, sanitizing tools and equipment contaminated by animals' fluids and manure, and taking the necessary measures and precautions when handling infected or suspected animals.

ADAFSA further stressed that livestock breeders have to comply with animal vaccination activities and external parasite control programs. They also have to put new animals in quarantine to be checked against pathogens before entering the farm, in addition to separating sick animals from healthy animals.