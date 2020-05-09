ADAFSA supports Emirates Red Crescent’s humanitarian Programmes

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 9th May 2020 (WAM) - As part of its social responsibility programmes and voluntary efforts, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, represented by its social service program "Auwn", participated in several charitable and humanitarian schemes performed Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, during the holy month of Ramadan.

This participation comes as part of its initiative "from your homes lighting their skies", and its initiative "Labeeh Ya Watan" aimed to raise public awareness about precautionary measures needed to prevent the novel corona virus (COVID-19) . This reflects ADAFSA’s keenness on supporting the national efforts and community-based initiatives aim at improving the quality of life of the society.

ADAFSA’s participation in "From your homes, you light their skies" initiative provides financial support for ERC’s Ramadan parcels and Iftar projects, through which ERC seeks to help over one million of the needy people in the UAE and around the world during the holy month of Ramadan.

This reflects ADAFSA’s keenness to back ERC’s efforts to improve the quality of life and improve the living standards within these communities’, and to consolidate the UAE’s humanitarian approach in helping poor families and extend a helping hand all around the world .

Furthermore, ADAFSA has participated in "Labeeh Ya Watan" initiative, launched by ERC early April, to support the country’s efforts to protect the health of the community, by raising the community awareness on the importance of adhering to the precautionary measures to in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In cooperation with ERC’s teams, several ADAFSA’s employees with the "Auwn" programme volunteered to distribute sanitizers, gloves and face masks to shoppers, attendees of public facilities, and commuters. They also engaged in extensive cleaning campaigns of a number of public spaces and parking lots, collection of used masks and gloves dumped on the ground and properly dispose them to preserve the public health.

As part of its social service programme "Auwn", ADAFSA is committed to implement social responsibility according to the best practices in the UAE and the world This include providing all means of support , whether is financial, in-kind material, volunteerism to the national charitable and humanitarian entities. This aims at promoting public service practices to all segments of the Emirati society, thus making ADAFSA as a role model for institutions in community development and social work.