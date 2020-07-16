ADAFSA, UAEU to boost cooperation in providing training, conducting research and studies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the United Arab Emirates University, UAEU, to boost cooperation in providing training, exchanging knowledge, conducting research and studies, and analysing data to predict the future of agriculture, food safety and security and biosecurity.

The MoU was signed remotely by Saeed Al Bahri Alameri, Director-General of the ADAFSA, and Dr. Ghaleb Al Hadrami Al Breiki, Acting Vice Chancellor of the UAEU.

According to the MoU, cooperation is based on three main axes, the first one is focusing on providing training and exchanging knowledge by organising joint programmes supporting the key activities of both sides. The UAEU will organise training programmes tailored to ADAFSA’s staff, while ADAFSA will enable UAEU’s students to make graduation projects and carry out field training in their specialisations.

Moreover, they will cooperate in organising conferences, workshops and seminars relevant to agriculture, food security and biosecurity, as well as coordinating to create knowledge networks at the national, regional and international levels.

The second axis includes cooperation in conducting joint research programmes and benefiting from the experiences of both entities’ staff. Under the MoU, both sides will utilise their laboratories and training facilities to conduct research and applied studies programmes, as well as making comparative studies relevant to their main areas of work.

The third axis aims at enhancing cooperation in conducting Artificial Intelligence technologies-related research, and utilising the two parties’ infrastructure and capabilities in epidemics analysis and finding technical solutions for their treatment. The MoU is valid for two years and can be renewed by consent of the parties, provided that its items should be assessed semi-annually.

Speaking on the MoU, Alameri said, "ADAFSA is keen on running Abu Dhabi’s agricultural sector based on scientific research, developing work according to scientific foundations, and finding solutions to challenges facing the sector and its sustainability."

Furthermore, Alameri affirmed that ADAFSA is constantly embracing Artificial Intelligence and modern technologies, to develop its operations, support decision-making process, and improve services provided to the public in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Al Breiki said that the MoU is an additional step to enhance research and development efforts, and to find real and tangible solutions for agriculture and food safety in the UAE. The university is keen on providing technical expertise, harnessing all capabilities, laboratories and studies, offering technical solutions and addressing challenges to develop research capabilities and support areas of importance nationally and globally, he added.