ADAFSA vaccinates 3.2 million head of livestock

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has announced completing the 1st and 2nd phases of the 12th livestock vaccination campaign for 2020-2021.

The campaign targeted vaccinating different livestock species including sheep and goats against Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR); sheep, goats and cattle against foot and mouth disease (FMD); and goats against Contagious caprine pleuropneumonia (CCPP). The vaccination campaign aims to improve animal immunity, control and eradicate epidemic diseases, thus enhancing the biosecurity system in Abu Dhabi.

During the first phase of the campaign, a total of 3,172,094 animals were given the first dose of vaccination against FMD, PPR & CCPP. Meanwhile, 161,225 animals were tagged and vaccinated against PPR during the second phase.

A total of 2,020,736 animals, representing 63.7 percent of the first phase of the vaccination campaign, were vaccinated against the three diseases in the Al Ain region. This included 1,147,211 vaccinated against FMD, and 515,067 against CCPP, whereas 358,458 animals were tagged and vaccinated against PPR.

In Abu Dhabi region, a total of 665,089 animals representing 21 percent of the vaccination campaign, were vaccinated against the three diseases. These included 372,516 animals vaccinated against FMD, 151,100 against CCPP and 141,473 tagged and vaccinated against PPR. Also, a total of 486,269 (15.3 percent) of the vaccination campaign, were vaccinated in Al Dhafra, including 294,352 animals vaccinated against FMD, 112,539 against CCPP, and 79,324 tagged and vaccinated against PPR.

Rashid Al Rasas Al Mansouri, Executive Director of Livestock Sector at ADAFSA, said, "This campaign is carried out in three phases until May. The first phase includes the first dose of vaccination against FMD, CCPP and PPR, the second phase is limited to tagging and vaccinating of livestock against PPR while the third phase will include the second dose against the three diseases."

Al Mansouri noted that ADAFSA’s vaccination campaigns aim at enhancing the biosecurity system, improving animal immunity, and preventing the proliferation of animal diseases.

"This campaign precedes seasons that witness the emergence and proliferation of the most common and dangerous diseases on animal health," he added.

ADAFSA’s efforts target decreasing the need to use veterinary medicines, eradicating diseases in the long term, thereby developing the livestock sector, and sustaining the food security system, said Al Mansouri, stressing that ADAFSA’s commitment is to provide the best-approved vaccines to enhance animal immunity.

Al Mansouri also thanked Abu Dhabi’s livestock owners for cooperating with the vaccination campaign teams. He affirmed the importance of following the campaign guidelines, to help protect livestock and preventing the spread of diseases among animals.