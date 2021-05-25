UrduPoint.com
ADAFSA’s Veterinary Laboratories Performed 421,000 Tests In 2020

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:15 PM

ADAFSA’s veterinary laboratories performed 421,000 tests in 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) In 2020, the veterinary laboratories of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) performed some 421,084 tests, to analyse samples of livestock from around the emirate.

The statistical report issued by the ADAFSA’s Statistics and Analysis Administration revealed that the total samples received by its laboratories amounted to nearly 193,078. The city of Abu Dhabi accounted for the largest percentage of samples received by the laboratories, totalling 125,247 samples or 64.9 percent, compared to 40,343 samples from Al Ain at 20.9 percent, and 27,488 samples from Al Dhafra at 14.2 percent.

The tests are divided into categories comprising analysis of microbiology, molecular biology, analysis of chemistry and biochemistry, and anatomy and histopathology analysis.

The ADAFSA offers comprehensive services aimed at maintaining biosecurity and livestock development through two central hospitals and 20 veterinary clinics in various locations around the emirate.

Its veterinary laboratories have accomplished many local, regional and international achievements in diagnosing diseases and conducting laboratory tests, making them a central reference in the field of quality management systems by the World Organisation for Animal Health.

The laboratories have also gained a prominent regional reputation and comply with the highest ISO 17025 system quality standards issued by the UK Accreditation Service (UKAS), the national accreditation body of the UK. Moreover, the laboratories received several ISO certificates in integrated management systems, including in the areas of quality management, environment management, occupational health and safety management and continuity of business management.

The total treatment cases handled by the authority’s veterinary hospitals and clinics in 2020 amounted to 667,014.

The ADAFSA’s veterinary clinics have helped enhance the biosecurity system and ensured a rapid response to emergencies related to pandemics and diseases.

