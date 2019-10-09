Adapting to climate change, road safety explored at World Road Congress in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) The importance of adapting road systems to climate change and raising more awareness on road safety were among the key issues discussed on the penultimate day of the 26th World Road Congress Abu Dhabi 2019.

Building on the success of the previous three days, Wednesday’s programme saw the World Road Association, the thought-leaders, pioneers and experts gather at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, and share their expertise on various topics that saw more than 16 sessions and workshops held during the day.

The progress of climate change adaption and mitigation actions in the transport sector after the Paris Climate agreement was one of the key sessions that took place during the day.

Delegates heard from Roberto Aguerrebere of the Mexican Institute of Transportation, who explained that it is vital that countries adapt to climate change sooner rather than later.

Roberto identified the United Kingdom and Mexico as countries that are taking measures to address the issue and improve their road systems. He also explained that engineers must pay attention to climate change risks while planning new road projects in the future.

During the "Programmes and policies for road safety" session, the panel discussed that road authorities must consider pedestrians’ safety while building new road projects.

In the "Design and operations of safer road infrastructure" session, Mathias Warnhjelm of the Swedish Transport Administration explained that while countries continue to focus on road safety, more training is mandatory to avoid fatalities.

Jean-Luc Di Paola-Galloni, Valeo Group Vice-President, delivered an insightful presentation in one of the three keynote sessions delivered today. He said, "Technology is going to play an integral role and this will change the experience of travelling. However, it will need companies to work together to transform the infrastructure for smart mobility and we have to rethink the design of the systems, as well as parking."

Jesus Sancho, CEO middle East of Acciona, later took to the stage to share his views on "Enabling Roads" and suggested that collaboration is essential for building and developing sustainable infrastructure.

The attendees also heard from Andre Broto, Strategy Director of Vinci Autoroutes, who spoke on the need for investment and working with public authorities to deliver a global performance in transport systems.

The final day of the 26th World Road Congress Abu Dhabi 2019 will feature a series of sessions on various topics, including infrastructure security and long-distance road freight transport.

The delegates will then gather for the final time at the closing ceremony, which will also feature the official handover to the delegation from the Czech Republic, which will host the 27th World Road Congress in Prague in 2023.