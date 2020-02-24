ADASI to supply 'Camcopter S-100 UAVs' to UAE Armed Forces

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments Company, ADASI, today announced that it has signed an AED234 million contract to supply the new Camcopter S-100 unmanned aerial vehicles, UAVs, to the UAE Armed Forces.

Ali Al Yafei, CEO of ADASI, made the announcement on the sidelines of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX 2020, that is underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until 25th February.

Building on ADASI’s longstanding relationship with the General Headquarters of the UAE Armed Forces, the new synergy will see the drone be used across a wide range of military applications, such as intelligence gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance, target acquisition, naval support and border patrol. The unmanned system can also track moving targets and be deployed for emergency response.

The scope of the contract includes a follow-on provision of integrated logistics, engineering and technical support as well as training.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Fahad Al Yafei, President of Platforms & Systems at EDGE, said, "ADASI has established itself as a regional leader in the unmanned systems sector.

Its products and services are crucial to ensure mission readiness and optimum operational effectiveness. This agreement further expands its provision with GHQ, and underscores our drive to leverage advanced technologies to enable us to operate on the leading-edge of tomorrow."

For his part, Ali Al Yafei said, "We are honoured to continue supplying our products and services to the General Headquarters of the UAE Armed Forces. This contract is testament to our proven ability to configure systems to suit tactical demands, enabling us to take on new challenges and help our partners excel in the field."

Among its significant strengths, the Camcopter S-100 boasts reliable performance, long operational ranges, accurate navigation and high-data-rate communications. Featuring platform and payload growth capabilities, the UAV has been widely used around the globe in a variety of environments. The multi-functional S-100 enhances military capability and provides an intelligent and flexible solution for a wide range of missions.

ADASI is part of the Platforms & Systems cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond that was inaugurated in November 2019.