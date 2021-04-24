ADBWC launches 6th edition of Best Innovative and Creative Project Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has launched the 6th edition of the Best Innovative and Creative Project Award 2021 within its five-year strategic plans 2020-2021 to increase women’s participation in business entrepreneurship and spread the culture of creativity and innovation.

Maryam Al-Rumaithi, Chairwoman of the Executive board of the ADBWC, said that the award is one of the key initiatives of the council and that, since its establishment, translated the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and Honorary Chairwoman of the ADBWC, in adopting women’s creative and innovative ideas.

Al Rumaithi stated, "The award works on supporting and encouraging creative and innovative talents from university graduates and entrepreneurs to come up with new project ideas and to support the ideas of the winning projects to enter the markets by providing them with the necessary services, training, and information and by embracing their ideas to transform them into real projects."

Dr. Shafiqa Al Ameri, Executive Director of the ADBWC, previewed the programme of the award, saying that it is aimed at women entrepreneurs, businesswomen and women owners of new and innovative business ideas and initiatives.

The award is in three categories: The first is the individual ideas category of women entrepreneurs of new innovative ideas and initiatives in businesses.

The second category includes collective ideas of sets of no more than five women in each group and is governed by the same conditions and evaluation standards.

Each woman in any group can apply for the award individually as well.

The third category is the outstanding woman entrepreneur, in which winners of previous editions of the award can submit their ideas. The same conditions and evaluation standards apply.

The award focuses on priority sectors that go in line with the approaches of the UAE including the technological sector, renewable energy, space, the environment, water, health and safety, education, social responsibility and business continuity among others of development sectors.

Some 46 project ideas were submitted in 2019, while in 2020 there were 75, which is a 61 percent increase over the previous year. And by using the CANVAS model, it is projected that there will be a significant increase in the number of applications since that is easy to use and adopted internationally with more than five users globally.

Interested participants must register online and complete all the required steps electronically and the project idea must be creative or innovative, feasible, economically beneficial and executable.

There will be five winners who will receive a certificate, a trophy and a cash prize of AED30,000, AED25,000, AED20,000, AED15,000 and AED10,000, respectively, in addition to being nominated to enter the innovative and integrated business incubator.

Registrations and award nominations opened on 21st April, 2021, and the deadline is 5th September, 2021. Shortlisting the applications will follow directly after.

The assessment committee will commence its work on 6th September, 2021, and will present its outcome to the judges for approval on 4th October, 2021. The award ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 26 October 2021.