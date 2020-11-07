ADBWC organiaes 3rd edition of 'First Choice' Exhibition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, ADBW, in cooperation with the Council of Arab Businesswomen, CABW, has organised the 3rd virtual exhibition "First Choice" following the success of the exhibition in its first and second editions.

H.H. Sheikha Dr. Hessa Saad Abdullah Al Sabah, President of the CABW, attended the inauguration of the exhibition along with Maryam Mohamed Al Rumaithi, Chairwoman of the Executive board of ADBW; Dr. Amani Asfour, Mediterranean Congress for business and Professional Women; and Kheiriya Dashti, Secretary-General of CABW.

Board Members of the ADBWC Executive Board; Board Members of CABW; Dr. Shafiqa Al Ameri, Executive Director of the ADBWC; and a large number of Arab women entrepreneurs and businesswomen attended the virtual exhibition as well.

The event witnessed the participation of 17 Arab women entrepreneurs who praised the exhibition expressing their appreciation to its active role in marketing their products and services directly.

They pointed out that the world is moving towards digital transformation by utilising cutting edge and innovative technologies for economic recovery.

The exhibitors displayed all that of interest to women including jewelry, fashion, cosmetics and perfumes among others. Many known and famous brands locally, regionally and in the Arab world took part in the exhibition.

Organising the 3rd edition of the exhibition comes to complement the success of the last two editions of the exhibition which witnessed the participation of 27 businesswomen and women entrepreneurs from seven Gulf and Arab countries. More than 230 businesspeople attended the last two exhibitions.