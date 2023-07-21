Open Menu

ADCB Reports 23% Net Profit Hike Reaching AED1.93bn In Q2’23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 12:15 AM

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2023) Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (ADCB) today published its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 (Q2’23), reporting a net profit of AED 1.932 bn, an increase of 23 percent year-on-year (YoY). This strong performance is driven by broad-based income growth and improved efficiency metrics.

ADCB logged a net interest income of AED 2.930 bn, an increase of 14 percent YoY, and a non-interest income of AED 1.129 bn, a 22 percent YoY increase.
Meanwhile, the bank's operating income stood at AED 4.059 bn, climbing 16 percent YoY, with its cost to income ratio improving 260 basis points YoY to 32.5 percent.

Looking at ADCB's performance in H1’23 as compared to H1’22, net profit reached AED 3.811 bn, a 25 percent increase, net interest income stood AED 5.782 bn, a 23 percent increase, while non-interest income settled at AED 2.190 bn, rising by 28 percent. The operating income reached AED 7.971 bn, increasing by 24 percent, while the bank's cost to income ratio improved 450 basis points YoY to 32.0 percent.

Commenting on the bank's quarterly financial results, Ala’a Eraiqat, ADCB's Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "ADCB is experiencing solid growth momentum and continues to set new records, with first half net profit up 25 percent year on year at AED 3.811 billion, which translates into a return on average tangible equity of 14.8 percent.

“The Bank’s strong market position and digital innovation are driving growth against a backdrop of the UAE’s robust economic fundamentals.

In the first half, ADCB extended AED 38 billion in new credit across diverse economic sectors and to the retail segment, resulting in net loan growth of 5 percent during the period. In tandem, deposits have also increased by AED 7 billion, reflecting the trust that customers place in our franchise.”

“The Bank’s focus on service excellence is translating into strong growth in our customer base. In the first half, ADCB attracted a record of over 260,000 new retail customers through its UAE operations, and over 3,500 new corporate clients,” he added.

For his part, Deepak Khullar, Group Chief Financial Officer at ADCB, commented, “ADCB is delivering high quality earnings growth, reporting a 23 percent year on year rise in Q2 net profit, characterised by a broad-based increase in revenues and disciplined cost management in the face of an inflationary environment.

“Healthy loan growth, coupled with rising benchmark rates, have driven a 14 percent year on year increase in Q2 net interest income. It is also pleasing to see continued diversification in revenue streams. Quarterly fee and trading income were up 43 percent and 48 percent year on year, respectively. This contributed to a 22 percent rise in non-interest income, which represented 27.8 percent of total operating income in Q2, up from 26.4 percent a year earlier.”

