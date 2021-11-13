UrduPoint.com

ADCC Announces Ground-breaking Ceremony For New Cycling Hub At Hudayriyat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 06:15 PM

ADCC announces ground-breaking ceremony for new cycling hub at Hudayriyat

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi Cycling Club (ADCC) announced the ground-breaking of a new Cycling Hub at Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi’s latest leisure, sports, recreation and camping destination developed by Modon Properties, in the presence of its new Title Sponsor G42, the Abu Dhabi-based AI and Cloud Computing company.

The ceremony was attended by Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni, ADCC Chairman; Khalid Bin Shaiban, Vice Chairman Aref Al Awani General Secretary ADSC; Dr. Aref Al Hammadi board Member ADCC; Al Nekhaira Al-Khyeli, CEO, ADCC, and Bill O'Regan, CEO of Modon Properties. The event also saw the attendance of Mansoor AlMansoori, Group COO, G42, who welcomed G42 as the Title Sponsor of the Cycling Hub.

The new hub will be established in accordance with the latest international standards of cycling. It will have facilities such as indoor smart cycling, bike rental, bike storage, food and beverage court and retail outlets, plus a plaza for cycling events. It will also serve as the leading cycling area on Hudayriyat Island.

Al Yabhouni emphasised the Club’s endeavour to interact positively with cycling fans, providing them with technical and logistical capabilities and training to attain a professional level in the sport.

He said that cycling has gained positive momentum in Abu Dhabi when the city was awarded the prestigious UCI Bike City label by the Union Cycliste Internationale, the world governing body for cycling, making the capital the first city in Asia to receive this world-class title.

"Bike Abu Dhabi platform which was launched by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, will position the capital as a leading global cycling hub, by fostering links between the three basic elements of mobility; health, leisure and sport," he added.

Commenting on the event, Bill O’Regan, CEO, Modon, said, "We are excited that Hudayriyat Mar Vista is the now the hub for the new ADCC building. This recognises our efforts at Modon to create vibrant and sustainable sports and leisure facilities that enhance Abu Dhabi’s positioning as a preferred sports destination."

"I’d like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the forward-thinking of ADCC’s leadership and for their vital support and consistent encouragement. At Modon, we appreciate the opportunity of developing Hudayriyat Island and making it a destination full of potential for everyone," he added.

Commenting on the title sponsorship, Mansoor AlMansoori, Group COO, G42, said, "We at G42 are pleased to be sponsoring the new Cycling Hub at Hudayriyat. Sports and cycling are integral to our Group’s corporate ethos of good health and well-being, as we also develop our AI capabilities in this domain to help athletes improve their athletic performance, prevent injuries or support better decision-making. G42 has been involved with cycling as the sponsor of two time Tour de France winner, UAE Team Emirates and this commitment is towards supporting the local Abu Dhabi cycling community and realising the ambitions of Bike Abu Dhabi."

The "Bike Abu Dhabi" platform supports infrastructure plans for the sport, including expanding the network of cycling routes in the emirate from 300km to more than 1,000km and developing the "Abu Dhabi Loop", a 109km connected bike track.

Related Topics

World Sports Cycling France UAE Company Abu Dhabi Hub Event From Asia Court

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Hybrid Attack Against Minsk Ongoin ..

Lukashenko Says Hybrid Attack Against Minsk Ongoing

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan issues 3,000 visas; Indian Sikhs set Nov ..

Pakistan issues 3,000 visas; Indian Sikhs set Nov 19 deadline for Kartarpur Corr ..

14 minutes ago
 NTDC to procure Disc insulator, hardware worth € ..

NTDC to procure Disc insulator, hardware worth €10,800,393

35 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says EU Suspended Readmission Agreement ..

Lukashenko Says EU Suspended Readmission Agreement With Belarus by Imposing Sanc ..

15 minutes ago
 Russian Aerospace Forces Escort 4 Surveillance NAT ..

Russian Aerospace Forces Escort 4 Surveillance NATO Jets Over Black Sea - Defens ..

15 minutes ago
 Buzdar condoles death of actor Sohail Asghar

Buzdar condoles death of actor Sohail Asghar

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.