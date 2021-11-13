ADCC announces ground-breaking ceremony for new cycling hub at Hudayriyat

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi Cycling Club (ADCC) announced the ground-breaking of a new Cycling Hub at Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi’s latest leisure, sports, recreation and camping destination developed by Modon Properties, in the presence of its new Title Sponsor G42, the Abu Dhabi-based AI and Cloud Computing company.

The ceremony was attended by Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni, ADCC Chairman; Khalid Bin Shaiban, Vice Chairman Aref Al Awani General Secretary ADSC; Dr. Aref Al Hammadi board Member ADCC; Al Nekhaira Al-Khyeli, CEO, ADCC, and Bill O'Regan, CEO of Modon Properties. The event also saw the attendance of Mansoor AlMansoori, Group COO, G42, who welcomed G42 as the Title Sponsor of the Cycling Hub.

The new hub will be established in accordance with the latest international standards of cycling. It will have facilities such as indoor smart cycling, bike rental, bike storage, food and beverage court and retail outlets, plus a plaza for cycling events. It will also serve as the leading cycling area on Hudayriyat Island.

Al Yabhouni emphasised the Club’s endeavour to interact positively with cycling fans, providing them with technical and logistical capabilities and training to attain a professional level in the sport.

He said that cycling has gained positive momentum in Abu Dhabi when the city was awarded the prestigious UCI Bike City label by the Union Cycliste Internationale, the world governing body for cycling, making the capital the first city in Asia to receive this world-class title.

"Bike Abu Dhabi platform which was launched by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, will position the capital as a leading global cycling hub, by fostering links between the three basic elements of mobility; health, leisure and sport," he added.

Commenting on the event, Bill O’Regan, CEO, Modon, said, "We are excited that Hudayriyat Mar Vista is the now the hub for the new ADCC building. This recognises our efforts at Modon to create vibrant and sustainable sports and leisure facilities that enhance Abu Dhabi’s positioning as a preferred sports destination."

"I’d like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the forward-thinking of ADCC’s leadership and for their vital support and consistent encouragement. At Modon, we appreciate the opportunity of developing Hudayriyat Island and making it a destination full of potential for everyone," he added.

Commenting on the title sponsorship, Mansoor AlMansoori, Group COO, G42, said, "We at G42 are pleased to be sponsoring the new Cycling Hub at Hudayriyat. Sports and cycling are integral to our Group’s corporate ethos of good health and well-being, as we also develop our AI capabilities in this domain to help athletes improve their athletic performance, prevent injuries or support better decision-making. G42 has been involved with cycling as the sponsor of two time Tour de France winner, UAE Team Emirates and this commitment is towards supporting the local Abu Dhabi cycling community and realising the ambitions of Bike Abu Dhabi."

The "Bike Abu Dhabi" platform supports infrastructure plans for the sport, including expanding the network of cycling routes in the emirate from 300km to more than 1,000km and developing the "Abu Dhabi Loop", a 109km connected bike track.