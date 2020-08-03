UrduPoint.com
ADCCI's 'Chamber Talk' Helps Spread Awareness On Best Methods Of Tackling Impact Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 09:30 PM

ADCCI's 'Chamber Talk' helps spread awareness on best methods of tackling impact of COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ADCCI, has organised 16 webinars with more than 6,000 participants taking part, under its Chamber Talk Initiative since early June, which brought local businesses and the biggest consulting firms at one place.

There are 23 webinars in total while the remaining ones are scheduled to take place over the next month.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said that the Chamber was one of the first establishments to support businesses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative helped spread awareness on the best methods of tackling the impact of the novel coronavirus, which contributed to equipping them with the necessary knowledge and the best international practices and experiences to overcome the negative impacts of the crisis.

The Director-General pointed out that the launch of Chamber Talk is the result of strenuous efforts and continuous coordination with the biggest international consulting firms around the world that specialise in the economic and business sectors including Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, PWC, Ernst & Young, KPMG, Gartner, and Salloum & Partners.

In its 16 sessions, the initiative has tackled a number of key topics.

