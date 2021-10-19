ADDA, AWS partner to drive cloud computing capacity building in Abu Dhabi government

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), the government entity leading the digital transformation in the government of Abu Dhabi, has signed a joint collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) during its participation at GITEX Technology Week 2021, which runs until October 21st at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The collaboration agreement comes as part of ADDA's strategy to build and enhance cloud computing technical skills and capabilities in the Abu Dhabi government.

It aims to support the digital transformation journey, promote capacity building in the field of cloud computing in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and encourage the exchange of experiences and best international practices in this increasingly important field.

ADDA and AWS will accelerate the activation of the agreement by forming a specialised working group comprising of government entities' representatives from the departments of business development, information technology, and Legal Affairs. The team will review and follow up on the work plan and discuss areas of common interest to further accelerate the cooperation between the two parties.

AWS will be launching data centres in the UAE in the first half of 2022, providing advanced cloud technologies that enable organisations of all size across the private and public sectors to innovate faster and accelerate their digital transformation.