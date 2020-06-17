ADDA, Intel remotely sign MoU to enhance strategic partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, the government entity that leads the digital transformation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Intel aimed at expanding their strategic partnership and boosting cooperation, especially in the field of accelerating digital transformation in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU was signed remotely by Dr. Abdulla Alkendi, Executive Director - Technology & Policies, ADDA, and Taha Khalifa, Intel’s CCG Sales Director, EMEA.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation in implementing new initiatives and projects associated with innovation and future technologies, in addition to sharing experiences, exchanging knowledge and conducting studies that will support the initiatives of ADDA’s 'Artificial Intelligence Lab', accelerating the application of high-impact practices related to artificial intelligence technologies.

It also aims to exchange expertise, best practices, and innovative solutions, enhancing the support provided to ADDA to enable the Authority to benefit from Intel’s Innovation Centre in Dubai and provide new opportunities to its strategic partners.

ADDA will benefit from Intel's expertise in the field of innovative technology, notably in the area of artificial intelligence, AI, video analytics, transformation at the workplace, and locally focused ‘edge computing’.

Speaking on the MoU, Dr. Abdulla Alkendi said, "We are delighted with this agreement with Intel, which will contribute much to our efforts to leading the digital future of Abu Dhabi.

We are confident that our cooperation with one of the largest international companies of its kind will give us an opportunity to maximize the potential of ADDA, whether related to its infrastructure or strategic partnerships, within an approach that supports efforts in accelerating digital transformation."

He added, "The joint efforts will lead to further empowerment for our customers in Abu Dhabi to enjoy easy, smooth and proactive services through the Abu Dhabi Government Services Platform, TAMM."

As part of the MoU, Intel will host a series of workshops in several areas related to information technology, specifically Blockchain technologies, Augmented Reality, AR, video analytics, internet of Things, IoT, AI, and workplace transformation.

Intel’s Taha Khalifa commented, "We are very pleased to sign this MoU with ADDA to enhance collaboration in areas of mutual interest and share our global expertise with the Authority, supporting its efforts in accelerating digital transformation. We are working closely with our partners and customers in the UAE to facilitate and enhance the digital transformation journey and be part of realising the Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.

"This MoU will enhance our cooperation, shared experiences, and exchange of knowledge in support of ADDA’s AI initiatives and applications."