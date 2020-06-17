ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation efforts in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, the government entity that leads the digital transformation in Abu Dhabi, has announced the signing of an MoU with Intel aimed at expanding their strategic partnership and boosting cooperation, especially in the field of accelerating digital transformation in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU was signed remotely by Dr. Abdulla Alkendi, Executive Director - Technology & Policies, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, and Taha Khalifa, Intel’s CCG Sales Director, EMEA.

It aims to enhance cooperation in implementing new initiatives and projects associated with innovation and future technologies, in addition to sharing experiences, exchanging knowledge and conducting studies that will support the initiatives of ADDA’s 'Artificial Intelligence Lab', accelerating the application of high-impact practices related to artificial intelligence technologies.

The MoU also aims to exchange expertise, best practices, and innovative solutions, enhancing the support provided to ADDA to enable the Authority to benefit from Intel’s Innovation Centre in Dubai and provide new opportunities to its strategic partners.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority will benefit from Intel's expertise in the field of innovative technology, notably in the area of artificial intelligence, video analytics, transformation at the workplace, and locally focused ‘edge computing’.

Speaking on the MoU, Dr. Abdulla Alkendi said, "We are delighted with this agreement with Intel, which will contribute much to our efforts to leading the digital future of Abu Dhabi. We are confident that our cooperation with one of the largest international companies of its kind will give us an opportunity to maximise the potential of ADDA, whether related to its infrastructure or strategic partnerships, within an approach that supports efforts in accelerating digital transformation.

"

He added, "ADDA is keen to strengthen relations between the public and private sectors and is working with strategic partners such as Intel to provide the necessary technological knowledge and expertise to promote digital transformation in the emirate. The joint efforts will lead to further empowerment for our customers in Abu Dhabi to enjoy easy, smooth and proactive services through the Abu Dhabi Government Services Platform, TAMM."

As part of the MoU, Intel will host a series of workshops in several areas related to information technology, specifically Blockchain technologies, Augmented Reality, AR, video analytics, internet of Things, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, AI, and workplace transformation.

Intel’s Taha Khalifa commented, "We are very pleased to sign this MoU with ADDA to enhance collaboration in areas of mutual interest and share our global expertise with the Authority, supporting its efforts in accelerating digital transformation. We are working closely with our partners and customers in the UAE to facilitate and enhance the digital transformation journey and be part of realising the Abu Dhabi Vision 2030."

"Intel is leveraging capabilities to tackle many of today’s problems and create the technology and partnerships that will be fundamental in solving the challenges of tomorrow. As such, this MoU will enhance our cooperation, shared experiences, and exchange of knowledge in support of ADDA’s AI initiatives and applications."