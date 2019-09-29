ADDA launches 'Digital Stars' to promote talented Emiratis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, announced the launch of its "Digital Stars" programme to employ 20 young nationals by the end of 2019.

The programme is in line with the authority’s vision to equip Emirati graduates with opportunities and experiences that will enable them to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation.

The selected applicants will rotate throughout the organisation to ensure they receive the necessary exposure on all facets of the ADDA. Additionally, they will be partnered with a dedicated senior specialist to transfer specialised knowledge, and become familiarised with the responsibilities of the ADDA and its new mission to build an integrated digital government system.

Regarding the programme, Mohammed Marzooq Al Shehhi, Executive Director, Support Services Department, said, "Digital stars is a unique integrated recruitment programme designed to empower Emirati graduates who specialise in digital and technology sciences, including IT management, computer science, and other related disciplines, by giving them exposure to different aspects of work before they are being confirmed in a job, thus enabling them to contribute to the digital transformation in the emirate.

"

The ADDA will present an in-person overview of the programme as part of the Abu Dhabi Government's participation in the 39th GITEX Technology Week from 6th-10th October 2019 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Those interested can submit their applications digitally through the TAMM portal through the "Find a Job" journey, which presents Abu Dhabi’s seamless access to a range of job vacancies through the unified TAMM platform.