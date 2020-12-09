ADDA, MBZUAI sign MoU to support digital transformation using AI

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, the government entity that leads the digital transformation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, MBZUAI, the world’s first graduate-level, research-based artificial intelligence, AI, university, to enhance cooperation and the exchange of expertise and knowledge, and leverage AI technologies to support government services and empower the workforce in the Abu Dhabi Government.

Through the MoU, the parties will collaborate on the AI Lab activities. include training, workshops, and the development of case studies detailing successful AI applications, amongst others.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties will cooperate to support the initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Government in the fields of developing AI-based government services, technology and knowledge transfer, and empowering the workforce in the Abu Dhabi Government by organising workshops to sharpen their skills in the AI field.

The two parties will provide the necessary experience and knowledge to operationalise initiatives of government entities in the emirate by promoting scientific research and joint projects in the field of AI, providing the data necessary for the purposes of developing use cases, research, studies and scientific projects supporting participation in events, activities and workshops related to the field, and exchanging experiences and knowledge of AI and machine learning.

The agreement was signed by Engineer Mohamed AbdelHameed Al Askar, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, and Dr. Behjat Al Yousuf, Executive Vice President for Outreach and Engagement from the MBZUAI, on the side-lines of GITEX Technology Week 2020.

Dr. Behjat Al Yousuf, Executive Vice President for Outreach and Engagement at MBZUAI, said: "Artificial intelligence is a powerful foundation for Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation. By working with ADDA and the Abu Dhabi Government, MBZUAI is proud to contribute towards increased efficiency, productivity, and prosperity for the UAE by developing custom AI that work towards the ambitions of the country’s leaders.

MBZUAI seeks to make the UAE a hub for the international AI community, something that we are keen to achieve through collaborations with prestigious entities such as ADDA."

Engineer Mohamed AbdelHameed Al Askar, Director-General of ADDA, said: "As part of its leading role in the digital transformation process in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, ADDA is seeking to develop effective partnerships with leading academic and scientific institutions to enhance research and academic cooperation and open wider horizons for digital innovations. We are pleased to cooperate with a prominent national academic institution such as MBZUAI, as the MoU contributes to enhancing the expertise of the two parties, using the capabilities of AI in overcoming challenges, discovering new development opportunities, and employing this technology to promote economic and social development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."

ADDA leads the digital transformation process in the Abu Dhabi Government by supporting government partners in providing services and building systems that enhance the quality of life and growth opportunities for companies and individuals. The Authority supports the digital transformation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by developing strategies, policies, standards and projects aimed at enhancing government performance. The Authority also provides digital services, platforms and channels and implements applied intelligence and cyber security solutions for government agencies.

As the world’s first graduate-level, research-based AI university, Abu Dhabi-based MBZUAI is dedicated solely to developing AI and AI solutions, and offers MSc and PhD programmes in the fields of computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing. MBZUAI, expecting its first cohort of students in January, 2021, is introducing a new model of academia and research to the field of AI, providing students and faculty with access to some of the world’s most advanced AI systems to unleash the technology’s full potential for economic and societal development.