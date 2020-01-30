ADDC signs MoU with LuLu to encourage energy-efficient products

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI, 30th January 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, ADDC, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Power Corporation, ADPower, announced that has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with LuLu International Group, to attract store customers to energy-efficient products.

The MoU, which will enable ADDC’s demand-side management programme, Tarsheed, to implement its ‘Green Corner’ initiative in Lulu stores, was signed by Saeed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of ADDC, and Saifuddin Rupawala, Chief Executive Officer of LuLu Group International, in the presence of senior officials from both sides, in Abu Dhabi.

The Green Corner initiative is expected to be implemented at select locations in Lulu’s chain of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain stores. It is part of Tarsheed's strategic programme to reduce 20 percent of Abu Dhabi's water and electricity consumption by 2030.

Al Suwaidi stated, "ADDC continues to build on its commitment to the sustainable use of resources in line with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. Our relationship with Lulu provides the opportunity to empower customers in their purchasing decisions, enabling them to use water and electricity more efficiently.

ADDC will continue to develop sustainable initiatives to manage these vital resources for future generations."

Rupawala said, "We are honoured to contribute to the Abu Dhabi Government's goal of reducing energy consumption for the coming years, which will positively impact the environment through the efficient and sustainable use of water and electricity resources. We are delighted to align with the UAE's energy agenda by providing high-efficiency appliances to the residential sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and we will do our utmost to preserve the honourable environmental heritage of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahayan and his great initiatives to preserve the environment.'' Using the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, rating system, Tarsheed’s Green Corner initiative helps customers choose appliances that have Energy Efficiency Labels, which provide customers with information on appliances’ annual energy consumption rate. The initiative also provides customers with detailed information on the expected level of savings in their water and electricity consumption.