ADDED, ADREC Partner To Empower Emirati Real Estate Agents In Al Ain
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the catalyst for economic growth and diversification in the emirate and the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the custodian and regulator of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a strategic initiative designed to empower Emirati real estate agents and drive sustainable economic growth in the Al Ain region.
The initiative will provide 300 Emiratis from the Al Ain region with the comprehensive training and certification needed to become licensed real estate agents.
As part of the MoU, ADREC will facilitate the enrolment of Emirati talents into accredited training programmes delivered by leading institutions. Upon successful completion, participants will be issued the licences required to operate as real estate agents, positioning them for success in a competitive industry.
ADDED is forging ahead with efforts to further bolster the socio-economic development of the Al Ain region and the wider Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Through initiatives such as the Al Ain Economic Development Programme, ADDED supports private sector growth while focusing on sustainable development and creating employment opportunities for Emiratis. This collaboration with ADREC underscores ADDED’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the private sector to recruit and empower Emirati talent.
This collaboration also marks a significant milestone in ADREC’s strategy to strengthen the local real estate sector by integrating Emirati professionals.
Badr Al Olama, Acting Director-General of Economic Affairs at ADDED, said: “ADDED is deeply committed to empowering Emirati talent and driving sustainable economic growth in Al Ain, with the real estate sector serving as a critical component of this objective.
Our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre goes beyond training — it is an investment in the potential of Emirati professionals, enabling them to lead a dynamic sector, bolster investor confidence and play a pivotal role in advancing diversification and bolstering the resilience of Abu Dhabi’s economy.”
Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General of ADREC, said, “At ADREC, we are dedicated to elevating the real estate sector by equipping Emirati talent with the skills and opportunities necessary to thrive. This partnership with ADDED reflects our dedication to building a resilient and sustainable market that aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision of empowering Emiratis and driving economic growth. By nurturing well-trained and licensed brokers, we are not only creating local employment but also ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and transparency in the real estate market.”
This initiative is part of ADREC’s ongoing efforts to transform the real estate market into a globally competitive and inclusive sector. It follows ADREC’s recent collaboration with Dubai Land Department (DLD), which celebrated the graduation of 500 Emirati brokers from an accredited programme. Together, these efforts demonstrate ADREC’s leadership in aligning the real estate sector with Abu Dhabi’s aspirations for a sustainable and diversified economy, while reinforcing the pivotal role of Emiratis in shaping the industry’s future.
