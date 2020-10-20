ADDED bans selling bagged cement with no quality certification

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, issued a circular banning building materials outlets in Abu Dhabi from selling bagged cement with no Federal or local quality certifications issued by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, QCC.

ADDED’s circular, which will be implemented in coordination with its strategic partners, aims to ensure that locally produced building materials meet the existing quality standards in line with the department’s efforts to protect consumer rights and combat commercial fraud.

The ban will take effect starting from the circular’s date of issuance, with building materials outlets being granted six months to abide by the new requirement. Further, as per the circular, ADDED will inspect the concerned establishments to ensure their full compliance.

The Department warned that non-compliance will result in fines, legal accountability and administrative sanctions based on its rules and regulations.