UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADDED Bans Selling Bagged Cement With No Quality Certification

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:15 PM

ADDED bans selling bagged cement with no quality certification

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, issued a circular banning building materials outlets in Abu Dhabi from selling bagged cement with no Federal or local quality certifications issued by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, QCC.

ADDED’s circular, which will be implemented in coordination with its strategic partners, aims to ensure that locally produced building materials meet the existing quality standards in line with the department’s efforts to protect consumer rights and combat commercial fraud.

The ban will take effect starting from the circular’s date of issuance, with building materials outlets being granted six months to abide by the new requirement. Further, as per the circular, ADDED will inspect the concerned establishments to ensure their full compliance.

The Department warned that non-compliance will result in fines, legal accountability and administrative sanctions based on its rules and regulations.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi From

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture strengthens readiness to participate ..

5 minutes ago

UAE sends fifth medical aid plane to Kazakhstan in ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai to further enhance visitor experience with r ..

50 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed calls on the city to embrace a ..

50 minutes ago

PAF marks White Cane Safety Day, emphasizes rehabi ..

2 minutes ago

Portugal rows back on mandatory tracing

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.