Open Menu

ADDED Conducts 965 Inspections Since Beginning Of Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 05:45 PM

ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA), the business sector regulatory arm of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), has carried out 965 field visits to inspect commercial establishments across Abu Dhabi since the beginning of Ramadan.

The inspections aim to ensure compliance with regulations, including adherence to advertised prices for goods and products and preventing unjustified price increases during seasons and special occasions.

On Thursday, the Emirates news Agency (WAM) accompanied ADRA's inspection team on a field visit to a shopping centre in Abu Dhabi to verify that retail outlets were complying with advertised prices and promotional offers.

Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of ADRA, stated that the authority continues to monitor the enforcement of laws, regulations, and consumer protection measures throughout the year, with intensified efforts during peak seasons, particularly Ramadan, which sees a rise in consumption rates.

He added that ADRA has developed and implemented a comprehensive plan to ensure a safe consumer environment and curb any negative practices during the holy month, noting that 23 enforcement actions have been taken against violating commercial establishments so far.

Al Mansoori explained that the plan includes field inspection visits to ensure compliance with pricing regulations and promotional offers announced by traders and major retail outlets, as well as verifying adherence to established requirements.

Related Topics

Business Abu Dhabi Visit Price Allied Rental Modarba Ramadan

Recent Stories

ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of ..

ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan

6 minutes ago
 WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West B ..

WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 pr ..

Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes

21 minutes ago
 Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence ..

Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran C ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olym ..

Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

31 minutes ago
 Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamati ..

Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed

42 minutes ago
JUI leader, three others got injured in blast insi ..

JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque

50 minutes ago
 IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meeting ..

IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meetings with Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Union Association for Human Rights supports local, ..

Union Association for Human Rights supports local, international measures to com ..

1 hour ago
 TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House ..

TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House of Lords

1 hour ago
 Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED3 ..

Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED385 in 2024

2 hours ago
 Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on J ..

Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East