ADDED Conducts 965 Inspections Since Beginning Of Ramadan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 05:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA), the business sector regulatory arm of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), has carried out 965 field visits to inspect commercial establishments across Abu Dhabi since the beginning of Ramadan.
The inspections aim to ensure compliance with regulations, including adherence to advertised prices for goods and products and preventing unjustified price increases during seasons and special occasions.
On Thursday, the Emirates news Agency (WAM) accompanied ADRA's inspection team on a field visit to a shopping centre in Abu Dhabi to verify that retail outlets were complying with advertised prices and promotional offers.
Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of ADRA, stated that the authority continues to monitor the enforcement of laws, regulations, and consumer protection measures throughout the year, with intensified efforts during peak seasons, particularly Ramadan, which sees a rise in consumption rates.
He added that ADRA has developed and implemented a comprehensive plan to ensure a safe consumer environment and curb any negative practices during the holy month, noting that 23 enforcement actions have been taken against violating commercial establishments so far.
Al Mansoori explained that the plan includes field inspection visits to ensure compliance with pricing regulations and promotional offers announced by traders and major retail outlets, as well as verifying adherence to established requirements.
