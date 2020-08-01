ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary measures during Eid al-Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, has reminded the owners and managers of the business establishments operating in Abu Dhabi, especially the service providers, on the importance of following all preventive and precautionary measures against COVID-19 and implement the related instructions during Eid al-Adha to protect public health.

The ADDED also directed consumers on the need to ensure social distancing while shopping, especially in commercial centres and outlets.

They have to take all preventive and precautionary measures such as wearing masks, gloves, and continuous sterilisation of hands and avoiding unnecessary visits for their own safety.

The department also stressed that the all staff of these facilities have to wear masks and gloves throughout the working time and maintain social distancing among them. The businesses have to check the employees' body temperature regularly and report any suspected COVID-19 infections to health authorities.