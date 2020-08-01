UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADDED Directs Businesses Follow Precautionary Measures During Eid Al-Adha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 01:15 AM

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary measures during Eid al-Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, has reminded the owners and managers of the business establishments operating in Abu Dhabi, especially the service providers, on the importance of following all preventive and precautionary measures against COVID-19 and implement the related instructions during Eid al-Adha to protect public health.

The ADDED also directed consumers on the need to ensure social distancing while shopping, especially in commercial centres and outlets.

They have to take all preventive and precautionary measures such as wearing masks, gloves, and continuous sterilisation of hands and avoiding unnecessary visits for their own safety.

The department also stressed that the all staff of these facilities have to wear masks and gloves throughout the working time and maintain social distancing among them. The businesses have to check the employees' body temperature regularly and report any suspected COVID-19 infections to health authorities.

Related Topics

Business Abu Dhabi All

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

4 hours ago

US Funding Boosts Odds of at Least 1 COVID-19 Vacc ..

2 hours ago

EU reserves 300 mn doses of potential Sanofi virus ..

2 hours ago

Russian Airline Pobeda to Start Flights From Mosco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.