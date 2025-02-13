ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi for firms registered in other emirates without physical premises

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has introduced new flexibilities to support business expansion and growth across the emirate.

New regulations now allow firms registered in other emirates of the UAE, and their respective free zones, to open branches within Abu Dhabi without requiring physical premises for the first year.

The decision streamlines business processes and gives firms easy access to the many business opportunities across Abu Dhabi’s growing economy. It aims to reflect Abu Dhabi’s commitment to fostering a conducive investment climate through ease of doing business, solidifying its position as a thriving hub for investment and growth.

The measure exempts 1,200 economic activities across various sectors from providing a physical premises for one year from the date of their licence issuance.

The decision supports Abu Dhabi's economic diversification efforts by enabling companies to grow through access to its integrated business ecosystem. It enhances the growth of non-oil sectors, which have increased 59 percent over the past ten years, with a 6.6 percent increase in the third quarter of 2024, raising their contribution to Abu Dhabi’s total GDP to 54 percent.

Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA), an arm of ADDED to develop and regulate the business sector, said "We are forging ahead with our efforts to support Abu Dhabi’s transition to a smart, diversified, and sustainable economy through various initiatives to enable the business sector to benefit from ample and promising opportunities in the emirate.

Our measures support the expansion of businesses by streamlining operations. In addition, we are developing legal and regulatory frameworks to enhance the ease of doing business to achieve the strategic objectives of economic growth and enhance Abu Dhabi's global competitiveness.

“Abu Dhabi has reinforced its position as a leading business hub by attracting many companies and investors, thanks to a flexible and favourable economic environment that supports business setup and growth. Recognised as the fastest-growing startup ecosystem in the middle East and North Africa, the emirate has expanded the activities available under the Tajer Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi Trader) and Freelancer licences to 1,200 and 100 activities, respectively. This expansion caters to the needs of entrepreneurs and investors from different sectors, enables the launch and operation of businesses that energise our commercial sector, promotes economic diversification, and creates jobs."

Owners of licensed establishments in other emirates can apply for a new branch licence in Abu Dhabi through the unified Abu Dhabi Government Services digital platform TAMM. The process involves submitting the necessary documents, obtaining approvals, and paying the fees to receive the economic licence for the new branch upon receipt of an acceptance notification.