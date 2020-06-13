ADDED implements ‘We All Volunteer’ campaign to boost inspection visits to commercial facilities in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 30th June 2020 (WAM) - The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, has implemented a campaign titled ‘We All Volunteer’, led by the department’s senior management as well as to increase awareness among owners of shopping malls, shops and commercial facilities regarding the importance of abiding by the rules and regulations pertaining to their commercial operations, in line with the precautionary measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The campaign, which was organised by ADDED’s control and inspection teams, witnessed the participation of Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED and Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, along with the Department’s Executive Directors, and the Director Generals of Abu Dhabi Council for Economic Development (ADCED) and Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED).

Al Shorafa reiterated that the campaign is part of ADDED’s commitment to strengthen the spirit of volunteerism among employees while affirming the Department's key role in helping the community overcome the challenges imposed by COVID-19 pandemic. He added that ADDED continues to implement regulatory measures through the issuance of circulars and resolutions specifying the precautionary measures for Abu Dhabi’s business sector.

He noted that all business owners and members of the society are both responsible for the implementation of these circulars and resolutions which were made in accordance with the requirements set by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) in cooperation with relevant government entities. He highlighted that the ‘We All Volunteer’ campaign seeks to enhance this relationship among the community and uphold everyone’s responsibility to come out of the current crisis with high levels of awareness and education.

The ADDED Chairman pointed out that the initiative seeks to encourage as well its employees to volunteer with the team who carries out the inspections and are in need of extra support to check and visit shops and business facilities operating inside and outside shopping malls. He further stated that the field work is a strong motivation for employees to participate in the volunteer work.

ADDED’s Chairman, Undersecretary, and Executive Directors, including Director Generals of ADCED and KFED, took part in the inspection visits organized to shopping centres in Abu Dhabi and other areas comprising several shops. The visits focused on determining the extent of which those outlets are applying the preventive measures and instructions that ensure the safety of the consumers and the public.