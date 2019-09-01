ADDED issues 3,854 new economic licences in Q2 of 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, issued 3,854 new economic licences in the second quarter, Q2, of 2019, recording an increase of more than 44 percent, compared to the 2,671 commercial licences issued during the same period last year, as per the commercial activity report of Q2 of 2019 issued by the department’s Abu Dhabi Business Centre.

According to the report, 1,947 new licences were issued in Abu Dhabi city, 567 in Al Ain city, and 87 in the Al Dhafra region, in addition to 1,171 Tajer Abu Dhabi – Golden Package licences, and 82 Instant licences.

The report categorises economic licences according to their type. A total of 3,654 commercial licences were issued, recording a 44.7 percent growth compared to Q2 of 2018, which saw the issuance of 2,524 licences in this category.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Under-Secretary of ADDED, explained that the increasing demand for commercial licences reflects the growing interest among investors and businessmen in pursuing opportunities in Abu Dhabi’s services sector. This, in turn, indicates the competitiveness of the national economy and the continuous growth of the local business sector.

According to the report, 1,838 commercial licences were issued in Abu Dhabi city, 524 in Al Ain city and 81 in the Al Dhafra region. Meanwhile, 1,135 Tajer Abu Dhabi – Golden Package licences were issued in Abu Dhabi, along with 82 Instant licences. The report mentions the issuance of 86 Craftsmanship licences in Q2 of 2019, compared to 49 similar licences during the same period last year, recording a 76 percent growth. Apart from that, 67 new professional licences were also registered, compared to 51 professional licences during the same period in 2018, recording a 31 percent growth.

The report further states that six agricultural, fisheries and animal species licences were issued, in addition to 37 tourist licences during the second quarter of this year.

The Abu Dhabi Business Centre also reported that 20,173 licence renewals and 7,299 licence amendments for various economic activities were conducted in Q2 of 2019. Further, some 1,234 licences were revoked, in line with ADDED’s efforts to implement the best practices. The report also mentions the issuance of 4,894 permits for employers in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.