ADDED Issues New Circular Extending Temporary Closure Of Commercial Centres, Shopping Malls, Cinemas, Other Entertainment Destinations In Abu Dhabi

ADDED issues new circular extending temporary closure of commercial centres, shopping malls, cinemas, other entertainment destinations in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has issued a new circular extending the temporary closure of commercial centres, shopping malls, cinemas, electronic game halls (arcades) and other entertainment destinations in the emirate of Abu Dhabi until further notice.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED, said that the newly issued circular is being implemented in cooperation and coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP).

The move serves as a continuation of the preventive and precautionary measures being implemented to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 and further maintain the health, safety and security of community members.

Al Shorafa added that other circulars that ADDED has released, including the suspension of valet parking services; closure of fitness and body building halls; and the banning of hookah (shisha) in restaurants and cafes will continue to remain in effect until further notice.

The series of circulars released by ADDED reflects its key commitment towards implementing strategic precautionary measures aimed at maintaining the health, safety and security of citizens and residents of the emirate.

The new circular directs all licensed companies and establishments in Abu Dhabi to continue to comply with the order to remain closed, which means not to open their doors to the public offering their products and services. The temporary closure of these facilities helps reduce the occurrence of human gatherings, which can spread the COVID-19 virus. ADDED will be carrying out inspection visits to ensure compliance with this order and monitor any violations being made.

Facilities and establishments are ordered to comply and adhere to the directives in the circular--starting from the issuance date of the order and until further notice. Continuous coordination is also urged between these facilities with relevant authorities, especially with concerns related to the health and safety of community members of Abu Dhabi and the rest of the UAE.

