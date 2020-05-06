ADDED issues new circular to mall owners granted permit to reopen to strictly implement rules and regulations

UrduPoint.com
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, has issued a new circular to owners and managers of shopping centres and malls in Abu Dhabi that have been granted permits to reopen their doors to visitors and shoppers, reminding them to ensure full compliance to the rules and regulations regarding the implementation of precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

The circular stated that non-compliance and leniency in the implementation of the given guidelines and instructions will incur fines for the mall owners from ADDED’s inspection teams in accordance with clause No. 72 of the economic establishments violations penalties schedule.

The circular stated that non-compliance with the circulars, instructions and conditions issued by ADDED could result to issuance of fines of AED 3,000, and AED 6,000 for repeating the violation, and increased to AED 8,000 in case it is repeated for the third time. If violation is again committed for the fourth time, it will end in closing the facility, in addition to AED 10,000 fine.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, reiterated that the Abu Dhabi Government is taking all the necessary precautionary and preventive measures amid the current situation to protect community members in Abu Dhabi and the UAE from getting infected with the COVID-19 virus.

"In line with all these efforts, all of us - whether companies, citizens or residents - should be responsible and attentive in dealing with the ongoing circumstances with great caution and implement the set guidelines and instructions," he added.

Al Balooshi further called on the management of shopping malls and centres that have recently opened their doors to the public in Abu Dhabi to fully comply with all the instructions and circulars issued by any of the competent authorities. He emphasized the importance of reducing the malls’ capacity up to 30 per cent and prevent the entry of visitors above the age of 60 or under 12 years old. The malls should also adhere to all instructions related to maintaining adequate space between shoppers; ensure the wearing of face masks and hand gloves; limit each visitor to shop for only two hours, alongside the other conditions stipulated in its previously issued circular.

