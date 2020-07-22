ADDED issues precautionary measures for the jewelry trade

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, issued a circular to the owners and managers of jewelry stores in the emirate of Abu Dhabi concerning precautionary and preventive measures for the jewelry trade in the Emirate.

It has stressed on the need to comply with the directives in line with the preventive measures implemented across the emirate of Abu Dhabi to curb the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak, issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Under-Secretary of the ADDED, reaffirmed that the Department has set procedures to be followed by jewelry store owners as part of the gradual resumption of commercial activities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi as well as the reactivation of the commercial sector, revitalisation of the business sector and the gradual and safe return of production. This reflects the department’s efforts to help the private sector fulfill their vital role despite the repercussions of the global crisis caused by the pandemic.

Al Balooshi pointed out that the measures are primarily concerned with protecting employees, workers and visitors and ensuring the highest levels of public safety, by making sure that responsible behavior and strict hygiene practices are enforced to prevent the spread of the disease, such as sterilization and periodic cleaning of the facility during the day and sterilisation of surfaces and equipment, including display areas, along with the provision of hand sanitizers at the payment gateways and at the entrances and exits of each facility.

In addition to requiring workers to wear face masks and gloves and constantly replacing them, banning trying out jewelry that touches the face, eliminating public seating areas and waiting rooms for customers, while ensuring ultrasonic devices are used to disinfect and sterilize the gold pieces. Finally, encourage electronic payment by customers instead of cash.

He also highlighted one of the precautions is to prevent workers from entering the workplace in the event of any visible symptoms, with the need to notify medical authorities immediately in case of symptoms or elevated body temperature.

Al Balooshi also urged everyone to commit to installing floor signage to help employees and customer maintain social distance, as well as measuring the body temperature of all customers before they enter a facility and preventing customers without masks and gloves from entering the premises, or customers who show any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

He said that appropriate action will be taken against violators according to established procedures.