ADDED launches golden list project of local industrial products

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has launched the golden list project of the industrial products in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Government Support (DGS).

This project is part of the Abu Dhabi Local Content Programme (ADLC) launched by the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) to encourage the companies and establishments that have the In-Country Value (ICV) Certification to purchase products from the golden list of the projects and bids offered by the government.

The implementation of this project is an integral part of the Circular No. (3/2020) issued by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council regarding the application of the ADLC programme for all government procurements. The IDB has included 231 local products produced by 62 factories in Abu Dhabi as the initial list of initiative.

Rashid Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Under-Secretary of ADDED, said that the golden list project is an important initiative to reinforce the contribution of the industrial sector to Abu Dhabi's GDP.

This project supports the ICV Certification by encouraging contractors to purchase "Golden list" products in the government bids. This will, in turn, enhance the versatility of the various supply chains in the Emirate, thus improving the sustainability of the economy.

Al Balooshi added that the Abu Dhabi government has propelled development projects in various economic sectors during the period from 2018 to 2020, thus providing basis for enhanced efficiency and competitiveness of the private sector within the emirate.

Moreover, Al Balooshi elaborated that directing government spending and motivating the companies to invest in the ICV criteria through inclusion of the ICV score in the bid evaluation criteria will have a tremendous economic impact.

The ADLC programme requires bidders compete on a weighted evaluation approach that combines both the ICV and Financial elements with 40 percent and 60 percent weighting respectively, which makes up the overall commercial evaluation score.

This approach, Al Balooshi continued, shall encourage companies in achieving a balance between financial efficiency and local content in their proposals. We expect that this approach will provide an attractive enabler that has a positive effect on the quality of life that paves the way for a sustainable economic growth the various economic sectors in the Emirate.

Furthermore, Al Balooshi added that the IDB is working with all Abu Dhabi government and semi-government partners to incorporate the products of the golden list into the tendering requirements, thus driving suppliers’ commitment throughout the contractual period.

Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Executive Director of IDB, said that the golden list project also motivates local factories, especially those with ICV exceeding 40 percent, to register their products in the golden list.

Al Mansouri also added that the golden list initiative will provide further exposure for the industrial companies in Abu Dhabi to promote their products through the golden list initiative. This shall enhance confidence in the local product quality and improve their competitiveness with imports.

Al Mansouri clarified that until the end of the second half of this year, we have succeeded in increasing the number of government and semi-government bodies in Abu Dhabi that incorporated the In-Country Value (ICV) into their tenders.