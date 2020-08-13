ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability’ project in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI,12th August 2020 (WAM) - The Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has launched the ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability’ project, an initiative aimed at adopting a sustainable approach to all manufacturing operations of industrial facilities in Abu Dhabi.

The project will also help improve the efficiency and quality of industrial products, in line with the Abu Dhabi Government’s sustainable development plan and its efforts to protect the environment as part of the emirate’s bid to become globally competitive and a leading model for regional and international sustainability-based industries.

The ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability’ project will issue an instructional guide on industrial sustainability to owners and managers of buildings, industrial warehouses and manufacturing firms, storage areas, administrative buildings and offices with an area of less than 2,000 square meters. The first phase will see the application of the standards included in the instructional guide, and it will cover 21 industrial facilities operating across seven different manufacturing segments in Abu Dhabi.

Furthermore, the new project is set to assess the current sustainability practices in Abu Dhabi's industrial sector. The process involves collecting and evaluating data; conducting normative studies; identifying objectives and opportunities; developing sustainability guidelines specific for the sector; and spreading awareness on the required sustainability measures across the industry.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED, affirmed that the Abu Dhabi Government will continue to respond to the directives of the wise leadership to enhance the industrial sector based on the latest global sustainability trends and provide innovative solutions to help instill sustainability in all sectors. The directives are aimed at transforming Abu Dhabi into a global hub for sustainability.

Al Shorafa said: "The industrial sector plays a key role in the local non-oil economy. We work closely with our partners to increase the sector’s contribution to Abu Dhabi’s gross domestic product (GDP) by implementing projects, initiatives and development programs that support and attract investments to this strategic sector."

"The ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability’ project is one of the most significant initiatives through which we seek to achieve the highest level of sustainability in the industrial sector, as well as upgrade all industrial production mechanisms and enhance industry efficiency and quality. Over the coming period, we also aim to expand the project’s scale to include as many industrial facilities as possible across Abu Dhabi," Al Shorafa added.

He called on the cooperation of all target entities and facilities as IDB begins to implement the project in line with its goals of optimal use of resources, rationalized energy and water consumption and proper management of resources within the industrial sector.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, explained that the project aims to achieve the key performance indicators (KPIs) set for 2020-2040. The main targets include reducing energy consumption by 15 per cent by 2040; managing the water consumption in industrial operations by 100 per cent by 2025; achieving water wastage to zero; reducing and diverting industrial waste away from landfill by 75 per cent by 2030; reducing carbon dioxide emissions of industries by 15 per cent by 2030; and training employees and raising awareness on sustainability by 100 per cent.

Al Balooshi explained that the project will also offer incentive programs to encourage industries to implement the industrial sustainability measures, in addition to plans aimed at organizing a training program for industrial facilities on industrial sustainability, green product manufacturing, circular economy and sustainable financial mechanism.

For the project’s next phase, Al Balooshi said that the IDB is now preparing a well-established control mechanism using modern technologies, including a digital platform, to develop sustainability-related capabilities of the industrial sector. It will also implement the government incentive programs that are aimed at rewarding industries applying the sustainability measures. The IDB will also urge the industrial sector to invest in industrial sustainability measures and prepare training programs on technologies relevant to improving energy efficiency and reducing water consumption and waste generation.

Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Executive Director of ADDED’s IDB, said that the Bureau will conduct more normative studies and widen the study on industrial sustainability to include other industrial segments and minimize the impact of the industrial sector on the environment.

Al Mansouri added that the IDB will encourage industrial facilities to perform detailed audits of energy and water consumption to improve their utilization and encourage industries to start maintaining data about their by-products and how to recycle and best reuse them. This will be achieved through the establishment of a steering committee for sustainability whose members will include industrial developers and owners of facilities tasked to implement guidelines for industrial sustainability.

He noted that the project will also include an industrial sustainability model designed to enhance the development of innovative products and digital sustainability processes, as well as to find new ways to reduce water consumption and build capabilities in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG).

The ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability’ project covers key resource requirements to ensure efficiency and excellence and attain environmental sustainability across all manufacturing operations. It contains 50 sustainable measures, which include the establishment of electronic boards to control and monitor the consumption of energy and water resources as well as the implementation of a monitoring system to ensure compliance of facilities’ internal operations with environmental standards and conditions.

During the implementation of the project’s first phase, the IDB will focus on 21 industrial facilities operating in seven industries, namely iron and steel; aluminum; paper and pulp; construction materials; cement; plastic; and food. Meanwhile, data on the manufacturing operations of the seven industries were studied to develop analysis and cost measurement standards and determine the extent of the industrial sector’s compliance with and application of the industrial sustainability measures across their production processes.

To achieve the project’s objectives, the initial phase will focus on six KPIs, which are energy consumption; water consumption; disposal of waste and by-products; greenhouse gas emissions; indoor air quality in the workplace; and occupational indoor noise level.