UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADDED Reopens Recreational, Entertainment Play Halls Inside And Outside Malls

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:15 PM

ADDED reopens recreational, entertainment play halls inside and outside malls

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, has permitted the owners and managers of recreational and entertainment play halls inside and outside commercial centres and malls in the emirate of Abu Dhabi to re-establish their activities and open them to the public.

This is in accordance with specific instructions and requirements that protect the health and safety of members of the community, in line with the directives of The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for COVID-19 Pandemic.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Under-Secretary of ADDED, said that this announcement falls within the procedures and circulars recently issued by ADDED for the return and resumption of economic activities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi in accordance with specific rules and guidelines that must be implemented and followed to preserve the security, health, and safety of all members of the community.

"The restoration of amusement and entertainment centres and electronic gaming venues represent an important step towards revitalising the community and the gathering areas of the members of the Abu Dhabi community and providing safe and entertaining means to enhance the public's confidence to return to recreational and tourism activities," he stated.

ADDED specified, in detail, in its circulars to the owners and managers of recreational and entertainment play halls, the various precautionary measures and controls. The most important of these is to adhere to the daily and periodic sterilisation procedures, to make hand sanitisers available in all public spaces and payment points, and to disinfect all children’s games and equipment.

In its circular, ADDED stressed the need for all workers in these halls to undergo a COVID-19 examination and not start working before making sure that they are all free from any infections. The staff must wash their hands periodically and take into account appropriate social distancing between workers and visitors by at least two metres, as well as using signs set on the ground to indicate the necessity of physical distancing, measuring the temperatures of all workers periodically during the day, and committing to wearing masks and gloves at all times, and changing them periodically during the day.

The department directed hall owners to ensure that their workers encourage the visitors to pay using the contactless features to avoid the transmission of infection through contact, to measure visitor temperatures before entering the halls located outside the commercial centres, and to deny entry to any visitor if they show any symptoms of COVID-19, while also preventing visitors who do not adhere to wearing masks from entering the premises.

The Department detailed out the procedures and controls specific to the areas and games that use plastic balls. They should not exceed 30 percent of the total game capacity, with deep sterilization of the place of plastic ball games once every hour and at the beginning and end of the working day. In addition to taking all the protective measures used inside the hall.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi All From

Recent Stories

DHA explores collaboration with Australian healthc ..

32 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Foreign Affairs Mi ..

50 seconds ago

Six players to watch out at the National T20 Cup

7 minutes ago

MoF announces details of cabinet resolution concer ..

16 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates Saudi National Day

16 minutes ago

Imran Khan will not remain PM if ECP announces dec ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.